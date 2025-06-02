June 02, 2025 2:21 PM हिंदी

Virat Kohli’s Bengaluru pub charged for smoking zone violations

Bengaluru, June 2 (IANS) Cricketer Virat Kohli-owned One 8 Commune pub and restaurant landed in trouble on Monday, as it has been charged with violation of guidelines relating to dedicated smoking zones within the premises.

The Cubbon Park Police has registered suo-moto case against the restaurant, for Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) violations.

The action on cricketer-owned and promoted restaurant comes on back of special drive by Bengaluru police, launched last month to check smoking-related violations at restaurants and bars.

An FIR has been filed against the restaurant, located on the sixth floor of Ratnams Complex on Kasturba Road near the Chinnaswamy stadium, under Sections 4 and 21 of COTPA for not having a designated zone for smoking.

According to the FIR, there was no dedicated and designated zone for smoking inside the pub. The police while scanning the pub premises during checking drive, verified the violations and subsequently booked the pub manager and staff.

Notably, this is not the first incident of the restaurant having a brush with the law for the alleged violations.

Last year, the pub-cum-restaurant owned by former Indian captain was put on notice by the Bengaluru civic body for allegedly violating fire safety guidelines.

The pub was charged for violating mandated fire safety measures and not obtaining a No clearance certificate from the fire department.

In June 2024 also, the pub along with other establishments of the commercial complex invited trouble for operating beyond stipulated hours during night, prompting Bengaluru police to lodge a case against it.

The pub was found to be operating beyond the permissible limit of 1 AM.

