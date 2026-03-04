BLF claims twin attacks on Pakistani forces in Balochistan

Quetta, March 4 (IANS) The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) carried out two attacks targeting Pakistani security forces in the Turbat and Panjgur regions of Balochistan, resulting in casualties and infrastructural damage, local media reported on Wednesday.

In a statement issued to the media, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch claimed that the BLF fighters attacked intelligence offices inside Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters in Chitkan area of Panjgur district on Tuesday, firing nine rounds of grenade-launcher at the facility.

The group added that the attack led to heavy casualties and extensive damage.

In a separate incident, the BLF spokesperson said that the militant group launched an attack on a convoy of Pakistani forces, which included two vehicles and motorcycles in the Absar area of Turbat.

According to the statement, the convoy was attacked with an improvised explosive device (IED) while it was passing through the Kohda Yousaf locality, The Balochistan Post reported.

The spokesperson said that the remote-controlled bomb demolished one military vehicle, killing three Pakistani security personnel and injuring two others.

He further alleged that Pakistani security forces fired indiscriminately in the area and harassed civilians following the explosion,

The BLF claimed responsibility for both the IED attack on the military convoy in Absar and the grenade-launcher attack on an intelligence office inside the FC headquarters in Chitkan.

Separately, the Pakistani military has imposed a curfew in the Zehri area of Khuzdar district in Balochistan, leading to the closure of markets, businesses, public transport, and restricting all movement.

The restrictions have left thousands of residents confined to their homes and caused major disruption to daily life.

Citing local sources, The Balochistan Post reported that the curfew has caused a severe shortage of essential food items, including flour, milk, vegetables, and medicines, particularly affecting daily wage workers who depend on regular employment for income.

Residents have called on the Pakistani authorities to lift the curfew on humanitarian grounds, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, allowing access to basic needs and freedom of movement.

According to local residents, the movement restrictions are hindering patients from reaching hospitals to obtain medical care.

Reports suggest that the Zehri region had previously been under a month-long curfew, during which drone strikes caused casualties and property damage, instilling fear among residents.

Meanwhile, a curfew reportedly remains in place in the Noshki district, with residents continuing to face significant difficulties due to the ongoing restrictions.

--IANS

scor/sd/