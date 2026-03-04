T20 WC: What will happen if ENG vs IND semi-final is washed out?

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) India will face England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India secured a commanding victory over the West Indies to advance, despite starting their Super 8 campaign with a loss to South Africa.

In the other semifinal, South Africa will compete against New Zealand at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. As fans eagerly anticipate the matches, concerns about the weather persist, leaving many wondering what will occur if the games are cancelled due to rain.

If the India vs England match is washed out, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has scheduled a reserve day. If there is a delay, officials have an additional 90 minutes on Thursday and 120 minutes on Friday to ensure at least a five-over match is played.

If the match is abandoned, the outcome will be determined depending on the teams’ position in their respective group’s Super 8 points table.

In that scenario, England will advance to the final since they finished higher than India in their Super 8 group. England topped their group with 3 wins, remaining unbeaten with six points to their name, while India finished second with 2 wins and four points.

If both semifinals are cancelled, South Africa and England will advance to the T20 World Cup final, having topped their respective Super Eights table.

The upcoming match in Mumbai continues an exciting semi-final sequence. In 2022, England stopped India's run in the penultimate stage before defeating Pakistan to win the trophy.

Two years later, the script flipped. Led by Rohit Sharma, India beat England in the 2024 semi-final and carried that momentum into the final, where they defeated South Africa in Barbados to win the title.

Notably, in recent editions, the team that wins the India-England semi-final has subsequently become the world champion, a pattern that makes Thursday's match even more interesting to watch out for.

--IANS

vi/bc