India's record against England in T20 World Cup semifinals

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) The defending champions India will face two-time winners England in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

India and England, one of cricket’s oldest rivalries, will add one more chapter with this clash. But, this is not the first time they have gone toe-to-toe against each other. Both teams are facing each other in a semi-final for the third straight time in a T20 World Cup.

From the past two World Cups, the winner of the England vs India semi-final clash has gone on to win the trophy.

The first major clash came in the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. England chose to bowl first and did an excellent job of controlling India’s powerful batting line-up. India managed 168 for 6 in 20 overs. The openers failed to give a strong start, but Virat Kohli steadied the innings with a half-century. Hardik Pandya then changed the momentum with a brilliant 63 off just 33 balls. For England, Chris Jordan was the standout bowler, taking three wickets.

However, what happened next turned into a nightmare for India. England’s openers, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler, dominated from the beginning. They chased down the target without losing a wicket and finished the match with four overs remaining. It was one of India’s most painful defeats in T20 cricket. After the loss, captain Rohit Sharma spoke about the need for the team to rethink and improve their approach to the format.

Two years later, India got the chance to settle the score in the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. This time, India batted first on a challenging pitch in Guyana and posted 171 runs in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma led by example with a fine 57 off 39 balls. Suryakumar Yadav added 47, while Hardik Pandya chipped in with a quick 23 from 13 deliveries.

England struggled in reply. India’s bowlers used the conditions perfectly and never allowed the English batters to settle. The team was bowled out for just 103 in 16.4 overs. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each, and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two. India secured a comfortable 68-run win. They later went on to lift their second T20 World Cup title after defeating South Africa in the final.

