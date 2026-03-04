Indian missions across globe celebrate Holi, spread message of hope and unity

Ulaanbaatar, March 4 (IANS) Several Indian diplomatic missions across the world celebrated Holi, emphasising the vibrant festival’s message of harmony, optimism and unity.

The Indian Embassy in Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar organised “Phoolon Ki Holi” (Holi With Flowers) celebrations at its premises. The event was attended by members of the Indian community, Persons of Indian Origin, and friends of India in Mongolia.

Addressing the event, Indian Ambassador to Mongolia, Atul Malhari Gotsurve, highlighted that the festival of colours brings joy, happiness, hope and enthusiasm.

He remarked that the world currently “needs more colours” and noted that Holi offers an opportunity for people to bury their hatchet and restart friendship.

According to the Indian Embassy, all guests celebrated the occasion by playing Holi with flower petals and colours.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the Indian Consul General in Chicago, Somnath Ghosh, addressed the Holi festival organised at the Mayor’s office in the City of Chicago.

During the celebration, Chicago’s Mayor Brandon Johnson proclaimed March 3 as ‘Holi Day’ in the city and encouraged residents to celebrate the spirit of renewal, unity and hope that the festival represents.

“This proclamation highlights the city’s commitment to fostering cultural diversity and inclusivity, inviting the community to come together and celebrate the joyous occasion of Holi, strengthening the bonds between cultures and communities within Chicago,” the Indian Consulate in Chicago posted on X.

Extending heartfelt wishes for Holi, Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, took to X and posted: “May this sacred festival of colours bring happiness, health, and new energy into all your lives, and spread abundant joy and love across the vast land of India.”

Highlighting the festival’s universal message of triumph of good over evil, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Tuesday took his social media platform X and said, “Wishing a happy Holi to all celebrating in India and around the world. Like in Purim, which is celebrated today in Israel, mostly in shelters, good always prevails over evil, and light overcomes darkness”.

The festival of colours, known as Holi, is one of the most awaited Hindu festivals, celebrated with enthusiasm and joy. Also referred to as Rangwali Holi, Badi Holi, and Dhulandi, this vibrant festival marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter.

