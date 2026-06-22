Vipin Sharma on working with Dev Patel: Creatively rewarding

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actor Vipin Sharma, who has an interesting line-up of films including ‘The Peasant’, ‘The Big Fix’ and ‘Dear Jassi’, has shared his experience of working with Dev Patel.

The actor, who appeared in the 2024 action-thriller ‘Monkey Man’, is now part of Dev Patel’s next directorial, ‘The Peasant’. The film is a revenge-action thriller set in the 14th century.

Talking about his projects, Vipin Sharma said, “It has been a very fulfilling phase for me as an actor. Monkey Man was a special chapter, and working with Dev Patel was creatively very rewarding. To now be a part of ‘The Peasant’, with Dev once again building such an ambitious world as a filmmaker, feels very meaningful. My relationship with him has gone beyond director-actor. We have become a family. What makes this phase exciting is that while I have continued to do a lot of work in India, interesting international projects are also opening up for me. The Peasant and The Big Fix are very different films, but both come with strong directors, strong creative worlds, and teams that make you want to push yourself further as an actor”.

“And in between was another experience of having worked with Tarsem Singh on his film ‘Dear Jassi’. Tarsem is a dream director for many actors. His visual flare is a global phenomenon and the way he works with his actors is very unique. It was a great learning experience”, he added.

‘The Peasant’ is backed by A24, and marks the studio’s first-ever production to have been shot in India and features an international ensemble including Christian Friedel, Sebastian Bull.

‘The Big Fix’ is a crime-thriller, and is directed by Baltasar Kormakur. It also stars Mark Wahlberg and Riz Ahmed. It is inspired by a true story, and is based on Brett Forrest's book, the film follows a former Interpol officer working inside FIFA who uncovers a global match-fixing scandal.

--IANS

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