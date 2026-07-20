Violence at CJP protest: Delhi Police to investigate possible ‘conspiracy’ behind clashes

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Delhi Police have launched a multi-pronged investigation into the violence that erupted during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" protest on Monday. Police sources say that apart from identifying those involved in the clashes, investigators will also probe whether there was a larger conspiracy behind the unrest.

More than 70 people have been detained in connection with the violence, while multiple FIRs are being registered based on complaints received from different locations. At least 50 police personnel were injured after protesters allegedly breached barricades and clashed with security personnel while attempting to march towards Parliament without permission.

According to Delhi Police sources, many of those taken into custody are not students, despite the protest being projected as a movement over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Their identities, affiliations and roles in the violence are being verified as part of the investigation, sources added.

Police sources further said investigators are also examining whether the violence was pre-planned or instigated by organised groups. CCTV footage, mobile phone videos and other digital evidence are being analysed to identify those responsible for damaging public property, attacking security personnel and provoking violence, sources aware of the probe said.

Another key focus of the investigation is the role of social media in escalating tensions. According to sources, several suspicious social media accounts circulated misleading and inflammatory content before and during the protest. Investigators have identified multiple posts spreading false information regarding the clashes in an apparent attempt to fuel unrest.

Police sources said several posts allegedly originating from Pakistan-based social media handles amplified the violence and circulated unverified claims. One widely shared post falsely claimed that seven protesters had been killed, 391 people injured and 250 arrested during the clashes. Officials said these claims were baseless and appeared aimed at creating panic and provoking further disorder.

The Delhi Police is coordinating with cyber experts to trace the origin of such posts and determine whether there was any coordinated online campaign to spread misinformation during the protest.

Sources further said that if the investigation establishes the involvement of any political organisation or individual in planning, instigating or financing the violence, appropriate legal action will be taken irrespective of political affiliation.

The violence broke out after CJP supporters attempted to march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament despite police denying permission for the procession. Protesters allegedly broke through barricades, leading to clashes with security personnel deployed in the high-security zone.

--IANS

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