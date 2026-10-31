Viksit Bharat can be realised only through Viksit Panchayats: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The approval of Pradhan Mantri Viksit Gram Swaraj Yojana (PM VGSY) reflects the government’s abiding faith in Panchayats as the foundation of democracy and recognises that the vision of Viksit Bharat can be realised only through Viksit Panchayats, Union Minister of Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh has said.

He called for the participation of all stakeholders in the efforts being made towards achieving ‘Atmanirbhar Panchayats’ (self-reliant Panchayats) and ‘Viksit Panchayats’ (developed Panchayats).

He was addressing the National Workshop on the People’s Plan Campaign (PPC) 2026-27, organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in New Delhi, that saw participation of over 400 participants from across the country.

Outlining the key objectives of PM VGSY, the Union Minister highlighted the need to create awareness about government schemes, promote discussions and deliberations at the grassroots level, integrate Centre and State schemes across departments through a common digital platform, ensure timely preparation of Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs) and build the capacities of Panchayat representatives and stakeholders for effective grassroots governance.

Panchayats, he observed, become truly Atmanirbhar when Gram Sabhas plan with confidence, Own Source Revenue (OSR) is steadily augmented, and every level of government works in convergence.

Underlining that Gram Panchayats need to enhance their own-source revenue generation to become eligible for performance grants, he urged them to work towards the Sankalp of ‘Atmanirbhar Panchayat’ for achieving the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047'.

The minister urged all stakeholders to work together to strengthen Panchayats and enable them to explore sustainable sources of revenue, ensuring that local development is driven by local priorities.

Highlighting that the People’s Plan Campaign (PPC) 2026–27, launched on October 2, 2026, has placed citizens at the centre of the planning process, he emphasised the importance of participatory planning, digital platforms and Jan Bhagidari, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr. Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, said the Cabinet’s decision on PM VGSY provides a strong foundation for decentralised, evidence-based planning.

—IANS

na/