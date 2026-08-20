Vikrant Massey shares glimpse of son’s obsession with Mumbai auto-rickshaws even while vacationing in Norway

Mumbai, August 20 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey offered a glimpse into a cute father-son moment as he shared a picture of his son enjoying a ride on a train.

The actor also further revealed the little one's fascination with Mumbai's iconic auto-rickshaws, even while on an international holiday.

The actor is currently vacationing in Norway with wife Sheetal Thakur and son.

In the picture, Vikrant can be seen sitting with his son, who appears engrossed in his toy auto-rickshaw in his hand.

Sharing the picture on his social media account, Vikrant captioned it as, “His obsession with auto-rickshaws.”

The actor also added the iconic song, ‘I Love My India’ from the movie Pardes to the post.

Vikrant has often spoken about the joy of being a father to his little boy.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Vikrant who won the National award for his movie 12th Fail, credited his son for bringing good fortune into his life.

Vikrant said he firmly believes that every child arrives with their own destiny and blessings.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he said, “I completely believe in it. I completely believe in it. Because in our family, it is said that every child brings his fate. And I also believe in that. A lot of things have changed since he came. And I couldn't have asked for anything more. I am really, really grateful.”

For the uninitiated, Vikrant and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vardaan, in February 2024.

The actor was last seen in “Musafir Cafe”, for which he received great reviews.

–IANS

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