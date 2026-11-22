Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar treated the netizens with a photo of himself posing with both the real and reel '12th Fail' - Manoj Kumar Sharma and actor Vikrant Massey on Sunday.

"One lived the journey, the other brought it to life on screen. Great meeting the real and reel 12th Fail! (sic)," Sachin captioned the pic.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, Vikrant recalled the time he was a background dancer during an advertisement featuring Sachin.

Vikrant admitted that his photo being shared by Sachin felt like a 'dream' to him.

Spilling his excitement, Vikrant mentioned in the comment section, "OMG!!! I can’t believe that you shared our image (Teary eyed, and star-eyed emojis) Thank you, thank you so so much Sir (Folded hands emojis) (sic)."

He went on to add, "From being a background dancer in one of your Adidas advertisements when I was in SDIPA, to you sharing a picture with me & Manoj Sir, is nothing less than a dream. Wishing you the best of luck, health & happiness (Folded hands and red heart emojis)."

Additionally, Manoj Kumar Sharma also commented, "Sending you lots of love and respect," with folded hands emoji.

Talking about '12th Fail', the project is believed to be a cinematic adaptation of the 2019 non-fiction book by Anurag Pathak inspired by the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer. The book also talks about Manoj's better half, Shraddha Joshi, who is an Indian Revenue Service officer.

'12th Fail' features Vikrant as Manoj Kumar Sharma and Medha Shankr as Shraddha Joshi. The film also has Anant Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee in supporting roles, along with others.

Vikrant was even awarded 'Best Actor' at the 69th Filmfare Awards for his powerful portrayal in the drama.

Released on 27 October 2023, '12th Fail' received widespread critical acclaim.

--IANS

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