New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The decade of cheap money that facilitated corporate expansion in the global economy appears to have changed with loans turning more expensive due to higher interest.

The challenge for businesses is no longer simply how to obtain financing, but how to maintain cash flow, manage liabilities, and ensure that investments remain economically viable as capital becomes more expensive, according to an article in India Narrative.

It highlights that the scale of this challenge is reflected in global debt figures. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), total public and private debt reached approximately $251 trillion in 2024, equivalent to more than 235 per cent of global gross domestic product. Public debt stood at $99.2 trillion, while private debt amounted to approximately $151.8 trillion. These obligations must be managed in an increasingly challenging financing environment.

The article by economist Eko Setiobudi points out that pressure is also becoming visible in corporate bond markets. As bonds issued during periods of low interest rates mature, companies may face higher refinancing expenses and reduced financial flexibility.

Government bond markets add another dimension to this challenge. A Federal Reserve study published in September 2026 estimates that an additional $100 billion in US Treasury supply could raise five-year Treasury yields by approximately three basis points under current market conditions.

The investment decisions of corporates are closely linked to the cost of capital. When the cost of capital shoots up even projects that are expected to generate positive cash flows may no longer remain attractive. Consequently, projects that appeared profitable during an era of cheap money may become less viable, the article observes.

The article cites India's experience as showing that strong economic growth does not automatically eliminate capital cost pressures. Companies still need to manage debt maturities, credit ratings, interest rate structures, and foreign exchange exposure.

Businesses with stable cash flows and stronger credit profiles may have broader financing options, while higher-risk companies need to manage leverage and working capital more carefully. Treasury is therefore not merely a fund management function; it is central to corporate competitiveness and financial sustainability, the article states.

“India illustrates how companies in emerging economies are navigating changing financing conditions. Its economy requires substantial capital to support industrialization, infrastructure development, and private sector expansion. Yet investment needs are increasing alongside differences in borrowing costs across corporate credit ratings,” the article observes.

India's financing market is not simply contracting. According to the RBI Bulletin for September 2026, total resource flows to the commercial sector reached Rs 25.29 lakh crore in the first half of fiscal year 2026–2027, through September 30, compared with Rs 16.26 lakh crore during the same period a year earlier.

Both bank credit and non-bank financing contributed to this increase. The challenge, therefore, is not merely securing funds, but identifying financing sources that match companies' risk profiles and cash flow capacity, the article further states.

--IANS

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