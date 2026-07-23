Vikrant Massey recalls industry bias after moving to Bollywood from TV: He doesn't know how to work

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey has reflected on the stereotypes and discrimination he faced after transitioning from television to films, despite being a popular face on prime television.

The actor recalled how he was often told that being a "TV actor" would limit his prospects in the industry and also doubted his professionalism just because he hailed from TV.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Vikrant said, "When I came from television to films, many people used to say, 'He is a TV actor, what will he do? He doesn't know how to work.'"

The actor further asserted that success is determined by ability rather than one's professional or socio-economic background.

"And not just TV, I think if you come from any socio-economic background, that can't decide whether you are capable or not. It depends on your ability whether you are capable or not. So I don't believe at all that where you come from or what your background is," he said.

Looking back on his two-decade-long journey in the entertainment industry, Vikrant expressed gratitude for the love and support he continues to receive from audiences.

"I think my journey has been blessed. It's been 20-22 years. Sometimes we sit at home and talk about how many years it has been. I am full of gratitude. I am really grateful that even after so many years, people are taking out their time to watch my old work. They are spending their money to watch what I am doing. I am really, really grateful," he shared.

He stated that it's been 18 years to his iconic show, Balika Vadhu but despite that people still remember him for his role and continue to rewatch old episodes online.

The actor also stated that the audience's faith in him motivates him to keep telling meaningful stories.

"This is the only thing that gives you the courage to go out there and give it back to people through your stories or through whatever you can do in your limited capacity," Vikrant added.

Vikrant made his acting debut with Disney Channel India's 'Dhoom Machaao Dhoom'. He went on to earn recognition with his strong portrayal of Shyam Singh in 'Balika Vadhu', followed by memorable performances as Murli Laal in 'Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo' and Ayaan Ahmed Khan in 'Qubool Hai'.

His successful transition from television to films has seen him deliver content-driven performances in projects such as 'A Death in the Gunj', '12th Fail', 'Sector 36' and the 'Haseen Dillruba' franchise.

The actor was recently honoured with the National Award for his performance in 12th Fail.

Vikrant will next be seen in the romantic drama series 'Musafir Cafe', directed by Ruchir Arun and created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal. Based on Divya Prakash Dubey's novel of the same name, the series stars Vikrant as Chander Mohan Sharma alongside Vedika Pinto as Sudha and Mahima Makwana as Preeti.

Also featuring Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadiya Siddiqui in pivotal roles, the series follows Chander's journey through love, heartbreak and self-discovery as two relationships shape the course of his life.

'Musafir Cafe' is set to premiere on Netflix on July 24.

–IANS

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