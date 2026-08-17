AR Rahman launches search for ‘Tamil Idol’, auditions to open across Tamil Nadu

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Music maestro A.R. Rahman is set to lead the search for the next Tamil singing sensation with “Tamil Idol," as auditions open across Tamil Nadu.

The statewide talent hunt aims to discover promising voices from different parts of the state, giving aspiring singers an opportunity to showcase their talent under the guidance of one of India’s most celebrated composers. Speaking about the show, A.R. Rahman said in a statement, “The search for new voices is at the heart of music, voices that go on to reach millions. Through this journey, we uncover new talent, fresh perspectives, and the untold stories of generations. With Tamil Idol, for the very first time, we bring together the extraordinary voices of Tamil Nadu and give them a platform to be celebrated.”

Sony Vizha unveiled Tamil Idol, the first-ever Tamil edition of one of the world’s most iconic singing competition formats. A.R. Rahman announced the opening of auditions from 18th August, inviting aspiring singers across Tamil Nadu to register through the Sony LIV app.

Aspiring singers who are unable to attend the auditions in person can also participate from anywhere through the Sony LIV app. To audition, participants need to select the Tamil Idol Audition section on the app and complete the registration process by providing their personal details.

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman recently unveiled the soundtrack for the critically acclaimed Arabic psychological fantasy-thriller “Baab,” directed by Nayla Al Khaja. The project marked Rahman’s first-ever collaboration on an Arabic film.

The original soundtrack was released across major streaming platforms through Rahman’s music label KM Musiq and was distributed worldwide by Divo. It featured 10 evocative compositions by the celebrated composer.

Talking about his association with "Baab," Rahman said he was drawn to the project because of its emotional complexity and the unique world created by director Nayla Al Khaja.

--IANS

ps/