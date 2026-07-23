July 23, 2026 12:37 PM हिंदी

Vikrant Massey on bringing real emotions to screen: ‘I have had my fair share of falling in love and heartbreaks’

Vikrant Massey on bringing real emotions to screen: ‘I have had my fair share of falling in love and heartbreaks’

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey has opened up about his approach to acting and revealed how his personal experiences of love, heartbreak, and life’s emotions help him bring authenticity to his performances.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the ‘12th Fail’ actor said that, like everyone else, he too has experienced various emotions and phases in life. Vikrant shared that an actor cannot completely separate their real self while stepping into a character. Since he is not a formally trained actor, he often relies on his own memories and personal experiences to add depth to his roles. He stated, “I've had a lot of experiences. Like everyone else, I've had a normal life. I have had my fair share of butterflies in my stomach. I had my fair share of falling in love and heartbreaks. Obviously, as an actor, you cannot entirely disassociate yourself from your real self when you're playing any part.”

Vikrant added, “And because I'm not a trained actor, I derive a lot of things from my real life and my personal life in my roles. Some things are memorable. You don't even have to try to remember them. I had my fair share of experiences. When you read a book, watch a film, or read a script, or when you're an actor, you're naturally drawn to those experiences in life, which you try remembering to enhance your performance. It's a very normal thing.”

Meanwhile, Vikrant is currently awaiting the release of his drama series 'Musafir Cafe.' The show explores themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. In the show, Massey will be seen playing Chander.

During the conversation with IANS, Vikrant also praised the project, calling it one of the best scripts he has come across. He revealed that the role challenged him to explore emotional layers and depths that he had never experienced before as an actor.

Directed by 'Musafir Café,’ the film also stars Mahima Makwana and Vedika Pinto. The movie is set to premiere on OTT on July 24.

--IANS

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