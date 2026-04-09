Vikrant Massey enjoys a family vacay with wife & son in Shimla

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Taking some time off from his busy schedule, actor Vikrant Massey is enjoying a family vacation with his better half, Sheetal Thakur, and their son Vardaan in Shimla.

Sheetal took to her official Instagram account and published a string of happy photos from their family time.

In the first snap from the post, Vikrant can be seen playing with his son in the garden as little Vardaan is running towards his dad. This is followed by a pic of Vikrant, Sheetal, and Vardaan posing together for a perfect family photo on a bench.

After this, we see some more adorable pictures of the three enjoying a gala time amidst the beautiful landscape of Shimla.

Posting this holiday dump on social media, Sheetal wrote, "Here’s to going above and beyond for your Family. Shimla /Theog...2026 (sic)".

Back in February, Vikrant marked his wedding anniversary with Sheetal by calling her his ‘A1 from Day 1’.

The album posted by the '12th Fail' actor on Insta included a still of the lovebirds from their wedding ceremony. Posing in traditional attire, the two were seen lovingly holding hands.

Another sun-kissed picture had Vikrant and Sheetal smiling at each other with affection.

We also see a family picture of the couple with their son, flaunting their dazzling smiles.

One of the photos further had them proudly admiring Vikrant’s National Award.

The post shared by Vikrant included the caption, “Happy Anniversary my A1 from Day 1”, followed by a heart emoticon.

For those who do not know, Vikrant and Sheetal dated for a couple of years before finally tying the knot in 2022 in a private ceremony.

These two welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 7, 2024.

Work-wise, Vikrant has a promising lineup ahead with "Yaar Jigri", "Talaakhon Mein Ek", and "White" in the making.

--IANS

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