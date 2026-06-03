Tom Holland had to make some calls to delay ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ for ‘The Odyssey’

Los Angeles, June 3 (IANS) English actor Tom Holland moved mountains to work on ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic ‘The Odyssey’.

The actor revealed that he had an “uncomfortable conversation” with Sony Pictures boss Tom Rothman about delaying the production of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ so that he could film Christopher Nolan‘s epic instead, reports ‘Variety’.

When Nolan first offered him the role of Odysseus’ son Telemachus, both movies had identical production start dates.

He told GQ magazine, “So I said to Chris like, ‘Look, I want to do this movie, but if I’m going to do it, I’m going to have to call Sony and have a very uncomfortable conversation”.

He noted that Sony agreed to push the new ‘Spider-Man’ movie out of respect for both himself and for Nolan.

“I think one of the reasons why Sony were happy to move is because Chris has that reputation of, ‘This movie isn’t going to go five months over, and we aren’t actually going to lose Tom for two years”, he said.

As per ‘Variety’, he shared that “The Odyssey” started on schedule and finished nine days early.

He went on, “Any other director, it might have been a slightly different conversation”.

The actor said that it was even beneficial for ‘The Odyssey’ to delay ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ as it opened the door for the Marvel movie to hire ‘Shang-Chi’ helmer Destin Daniel Cretton as director.

“‘The Odyssey’ almost saved ‘Spider-Man’ because we wouldn’t have had Destin. He wouldn’t have been ready to make the movie when we were ready to go. We wouldn’t have had the six-month period to develop the script with Destin to get it to a place where it is now. And I truly believe that we’ve made the best version of any ‘Spider-Man’ movie going. So while it was a tough pill to swallow for Sony, I think in hindsight, they’re very grateful that it happened”, he added.

Watching Nolan at work also encouraged the actor to speak up about how his Marvel production.

--IANS

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