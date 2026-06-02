Rubio details Iran demands, cites regime divisions

Washington, June 2 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that Iran must commit to disposing of its highly enriched uranium and accept long-term restrictions on enrichment activities, while also revealing signs of growing divisions inside Iran's leadership.

Testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio said the US administration was pursuing a phased approach to negotiations following weeks of heightened tensions and military confrontation.

The first step, he said, would be reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

"The straits have to be reopened," Rubio told lawmakers.

He said Iran must stop threatening commercial shipping, remove obstacles to navigation and allow vessels to transit the waterway freely.

Rubio rejected suggestions that Washington would offer sanctions relief simply in exchange for reopening the strategic maritime corridor.

"No, that's not been discussed. That's not been offered," he said.

According to Rubio, broader negotiations would focus on Iran's nuclear programme.

"They have to commit to very specific negotiations on highly enriched uranium," he said.

"They have to agree on negotiating severe and long-term limitations and or cancellation of enrichment activity in their country."

The Secretary of State said Iran would also have to commit to disposing of its existing stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

"They have to commit to say, we will dispose of the enriched uranium," Rubio added.

He acknowledged that detailed negotiations could take months and would require technical experts from both sides to work through implementation mechanisms.

Rubio also offered one of the most detailed public descriptions yet of decision-making inside Iran's leadership, suggesting that internal divisions and bureaucratic delays were complicating diplomatic efforts.

"What we are working through is, in many cases, delays in getting responses," he said.

According to Rubio, Iranian negotiators do not have the authority to make final decisions and must seek approval from a senior leadership Council surrounding the country's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

"It takes three to five days to get a response," he said.

Rubio added that the process was further complicated by what he described as communications problems and competing centres of influence within the regime.

"There is evidence that there are communications issues within the regime as well," he said.

The Secretary of State added that Iran's internal challenges have intensified following recent military hostilities.

"All the problems Iran had before this conflict not only are still there, but they're worse," Rubio said.

During the hearing, Senator Chris Murphy pressed Rubio on what specific commitments Iran would need to make before negotiations could advance.

Rubio responded that sanctions relief would only be considered in exchange for verifiable action on Iran's nuclear programme.

"Iran is being sanctioned because they enrich uranium. Iran is being sanctioned because they have highly enriched uranium," he said.

The Secretary of State added that any future relief would be "condition based" and tied directly to compliance with nuclear commitments.

The testimony provided the clearest picture yet of the administration's negotiating position following recent US-Iran tensions. It also offered a rare glimpse into what American officials believe is a fragmented decision-making process in Tehran, one that could slow efforts to reach a diplomatic breakthrough even if both sides remain engaged.

--IANS

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