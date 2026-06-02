FIFA World Cup: Switzerland star Embolo blocked from entering the United States

Zurich, June 2 (IANS) Switzerland have been dealt a big blow ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after striker Breel Embolo was refused entry to the United States for the event being co-hosted by the USA along with Canada and Mexico. Switzerland will be playing their first two group games in the United States.

According to reports in the local media, the Swiss squad left for Los Angeles on Tuesday without Embolo, who was not allowed to board the flight as his ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation, the system that determines someone’s eligibility to enter the US) status was placed under review.

The decision to change his ESTA status was related to his 2023 conviction in a case about making multiple threats and was given a suspended fine following an altercation back in 2018, reports said. Embolo, who has scored 23 goals in 85 caps for Switzerland, ultimately appealed the conviction to no avail.

The Swiss Football Association explained the situation in a statement and said it was in touch with the US authorities concerned to get his status changed.

“Unfortunately, Breel Embolo is currently unable to travel to the United States with the ‌team," it read. “His ESTA authorisation had been approved until this morning. However, at 10:30 a.m., we were informed that his ESTA application had been placed under further review.”

Switzerland, though, are hopeful that Embolo will be able to link up with the rest of the squad for the World Cup.

They added: "We are currently in ​contact with the ​relevant authorities and ⁠expect that Breel will either join the team later today or travel tomorrow and join the squad ​then.”

Born in Cameroon but spending most of his childhood in Switzerland, Embolo has represented the country since the Under-16 level. The former Basel and Monaco man went to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, scoring twice at the latter – including the winning goal against Cameroon - making him only the second player in World Cup history to find the net against their country of birth.

Embolo has also appeared at Euro 2016, Euro 2020, and Euro 2024, having made his senior debut for Switzerland in 2015. The 29-year-old opened the scoring from the penalty spot in Switzerland’s latest friendly, a 4-1 victory over World Cup newcomers Jordan in St. Gallen on Sunday.

Switzerland will hope to have Embolo involved for their World Cup Group B opener against Qatar in San Francisco on June 13.

Murat Yakin’s side then face Bosnia and Herzegovina in LA before taking on co-hosts Canada in Vancouver. The Swiss have reached the first knockout round at each of the last three World Cups, but were thrashed 6-1 by Portugal in the last 16 four years ago.

They have reached the quarterfinals three times, although the most recent of those occasions came way back in 1954 when they hosted the tournament.

--IANS

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