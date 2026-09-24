Vikas Khanna teaches Shreya Ghoshal how to make modaks for Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Vikas Khanna and singer Shreya Ghoshal celebrated the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi together as the chef gave the singer a lesson in making traditional modaks.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video in which he could be seen teaching Shreya how to make traditional modaks for Ganesh Chaturthi. In the caption, Vikas said there is “something sacred” about Shreya’s voice and that it has the power to heal wounds. Recalling a conversation with a friend who had not visited India for almost a decade, Vikas shared that his friend once told him, “Shreya’s voice is home.” He said he never forgot those words.

He also recalled spending time with Shreya, mentioning her meeting Myshu, joining them for Ganga Aarti and making modaks for Ganesh Chaturthi. Sharing his video, the chef wrote, “There is something sacred about your voice, Shreya Ghoshal. It has the power to heal wounds and, even if only for a moment, make people forget the sorrows around them. I remember a friend of mine who had not visited India for almost a decade once saying to me, “Shreya’s voice is home.” I never forgot those words.”

“Today, you filled Bungalow with that voice, that warmth and that soul. From meeting Myshu, to joining us for Ganga Aarti, to making Modaks for Ganesh Chaturthi, everything felt so intimate and familiar. It felt less like welcoming a guest and more like a daughter of the house coming home to her brother. It was our honor to welcome you into our temple. Thank you, Shreya, for bringing your light, your humility and your beautiful soul to Bungalow,” added Vikas.

The video opens with Shreya Ghoshal sharing a warm moment with Myshu as she hugs her affectionately. She is then seen joining Vikas Khanna in the festive preparations, helping with the decoration of Lord Ganesha. The singer also gets involved in making modaks for Ganesh Chaturthi, with Vikas guiding her through the process.

The video captures Shreya enjoying the festive atmosphere and spending time with everyone. She also appears to relish the meal, making the celebrations feel warm and homely.

Meanwhile, Shreya Ghoshal had recently taken her ‘The Unstoppable Tour 2026’ to Canada, marking the latest leg of her most extensive North American tour.

--IANS

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