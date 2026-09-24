Akshay Kumar's son Aarav makes rare appearance with mother Twinkle Khanna, sister Nitara at airport, feels shy

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav Kumar, who largely stays away from the limelight, made a rare public appearance with his mother and younger sister Nitara at the airport on Thursday.

In the pictures, Twinkle can be seen walking towards the airport entrance with Nitara and Aarav. Twinkle opted for a casual airport look, wearing a blue-and-white striped shirt with distressed blue jeans and white sneakers.

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Nitara, meanwhile, was dressed comfortably in an all-white outfit, pairing a white sweatshirt with matching track pants and sneakers.

Aarav was seen walking alongside them in a casual look comprising a dark jacket over a white T-shirt, blue jeans and dark shoes. He also carried a brown sling bag across his shoulder.

Aarav appeared reserved as the family made their way inside the airport and kept a relatively low profile. Unlike his father, who is an extrovert and is one of Bollywood's biggest faces, Aarav has generally stayed away from the public eye and makes only occasional appearances with his family.

Aarav is the elder child of Akshay and Twinkle. He was born in 2002, while the couple's daughter Nitara was born in 2012.

Talking about Akshay and Twinkle's relationship began in the late 1990s. The two first met during a magazine photoshoot in Mumbai, following which Akshay developed a liking for Twinkle.

They later worked together in International Khiladi, during which their relationship reportedly grew closer. Akshay proposed to Twinkle in 2000, around the release of her film Mela.

The couple eventually tied the knot on January 17, 2001, in an intimate ceremony attended by around 50 people. They welcomed their first child, son Aarav, in 2002, and became parents to daughter Nitara a decade later in 2012.

–IANS

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