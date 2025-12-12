Trump projects unity, economic gains at White House Congressional Ball

Washington, Dec 12 (IANS) US President Donald Trump struck a conciliatory tone at the annual White House Congressional Ball on Thursday night, welcoming Democrats alongside Republicans as he touted economic gains, trade policies, and bipartisan legislative action during a black-tie gathering in the Cross Hall.

The event unfolded shortly after 8 p.m., as guests in tuxedos and ball gowns filled the Cross Hall to capacity, leaving little room to move. The President’s Own Marine Band played near the front entrance, while Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance stood just inside the door as lawmakers and spouses awaited the President’s arrival.

Fifteen minutes later, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump descended the Grand Staircase beneath the portraits of former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Trump appeared energized by the crowd, with the First Lady standing beside him at the podium.

In his opening remarks, Trump pointedly acknowledged the Democratic lawmakers in attendance. “I see some faces that are friendly, but they could be friendlier,” he said, drawing laughter from the room. He later called it “a tremendous tribute that so many Democrats have joined us today, at a high level.”

Trump used the occasion to revisit a long-standing White House ambition, noting that presidents had sought to build a large ballroom for more than a century. “For 150 years, they’ve been trying to do a ballroom. They never got it off, but we got it all,” he said, promising the project could be completed in about a year and a half.

He also recounted attending a series of holiday gatherings, saying demand far exceeded capacity. “Eleven people are turned down for every one that makes it,” Trump said, calling the turnout “a very good feeling.”

Turning to the economy, Trump claimed the United States had seen “$18 trillion plus” in investment over the past 10 months, suggesting the figure could rise further by year’s end. He contrasted that with the previous administration, which he said recorded “less than 1 trillion over four years.” He also cited repeated stock market highs and rising wages, saying, “real wages are up for the typical worker by more than $1,000 a year.”

The President urged lawmakers to pause partisan battles, at least for the evening. “So tonight we are going to set aside all political differences. We’re not going to criticize each other. We love each other, and we’re going to come together,” he said.

Trump went on to single out several congressional leaders, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. Recounting Scalise’s 2017 shooting, Trump said doctors “thought he wasn’t going to make it,” adding that Scalise’s wife “was devastated.” He described Scalise’s recovery and recalled how he later played second base in a congressional baseball game, calling the moment “a miracle.”

He also spoke about House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota, joking, “You are a difficult man,” and adding that Emmer was “very friendly with the Somalians,” prompting scattered laughter.

On trade, Trump repeated his claim that tariffs had sharply reduced the federal deficit. “The tariffs have reduced the deficit by 64 percent,” he said, while also asserting that more Americans were working than ever before.

Trump highlighted bipartisan backing for Melania Trump’s “Take It Down” Act, which he said passed with near-unanimous support. The First Lady briefly addressed the gathering, thanking lawmakers for their backing and signaling another legislative initiative she intends to pursue.

After concluding their remarks, the President and First Lady returned up the staircase to the residence and did not mingle with guests.

The Congressional Ball is a long-standing White House tradition held during the Christmas and New Year holiday season, bringing together lawmakers, administration officials, and their families. It often serves as a rare moment of enforced civility in an otherwise polarized political calendar.

