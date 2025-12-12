Freiburg, Stuttgart edge closer to Europa League knockouts

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) SC Freiburg strengthened its position in Europe with a 1-0 victory over Salzburg, taking an important step toward the next phase of the UEFA Europa League.

Freiburg gradually asserted control through calm possession and a compact midfield, and the match tilted in its favour midway through the first half, when Salzburg forward Petar Ratkov was dismissed for a reckless aerial challenge.

The hosts, however, almost conceded before the break when a swift counter-attack ended with a shot skimming past the post.

Freiburg broke the deadlock shortly after the restart when a driven ball from the left caused confusion in the area, taking two deflections before Philipp Lienhart nudged it over the line.

The result leaves Freiburg fifth on 14 points, level with Real Betis and just one point behind the leading trio of Lyon, Midtjylland and Aston Villa, keeping a direct route into the last 16 firmly in play as the league phase nears its conclusion.

"It wasn't an easy match, not even with the extra man, but the team handled it with real composure. We demanded a disciplined approach, and the players delivered that exactly," said Freiburg coach Julian Schuster.

Also, VfB Stuttgart claimed a 4-1 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv to tighten its grip on a playoff berth.

Stuttgart opened the scoring in the 24th minute when Lorenz Assignon arrived at the far post to steer a first-time volley from Maximilian Mittelstadt's cross into the net.

A quick exchange involving Denis Undav and Angelo Stiller then sliced through the visitors' shape, allowing Tiago Tomas to apply a composed finish for a deserved two-goal lead before the interval.

Mittelstadt added a third from the penalty spot shortly after the restart. However, pushing forward left Stuttgart exposed, and Roy Revivo exploited the space with a low shot that slipped under goalkeeper Alexander Nubel in the 52nd minute.

Stuttgart tightened its structure and dictated the pace again, and Badredine Bouanani's late driving run opened space for Josha Vagnoman, who rose to head accurately inside the far post.

A third straight win lifted Stuttgart to ninth on 12 points, while Maccabi remains second from bottom with one point.

