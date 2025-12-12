Labour reforms: Workers in hazardous sectors get future-ready safety architecture

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) For those working in hazardous sectors, the new Labour Codes mark an impactful shift towards safer, fairer and more accountable workplaces, according to the government.

Industries such as mining, petroleum, metallurgy, chemical and heavy manufacturing play a vital role in India’s economic growth, as many workers in these industries operate in high-risk environments.

Recognising the need for a stronger, future-ready safety architecture for the workforce, the government has introduced the new Labour Codes consolidating 29 Central labour laws into 4 Labour Codes.

Under The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH&WC), a more integrated, preventive safety system with risk assessment, free annual health check-ups, training, PPE, emergency planning, etc. have been provisioned.

These reforms strengthen safety protocols, mandate risk-mitigation practices, and enhance accountability while giving employers clearer, simpler, and more predictable regulatory pathways.

“Notably, the new framework aims to ensure safer worksites, stronger protections, and more dignified conditions for India’s hazardous-sector workforce,” according to an official statement.

All workers engaged in hazardous processes or industries, including chemical, explosive, gas, radiation, mining, construction, dock, and heavy engineering sectors, are comprehensively covered under OSH&WC.

Earlier, medical and health records were maintained manually and lacked portability and long-term traceability.

Now, health records are mandatory and accessible to employees and inspectors, enabling transparency and long-term portability.

Additionally, under the new Codes, pre-employment, periodic, and post-exposure medical examinations are mandatory, along with a free annual health check-up for all workers, ensuring early detection of occupational diseases that reduces medical costs and supports a healthier, more productive workforce.

To ensure efficient social security provisions, immediate compensation for occupational diseases or accidents is ensured under the Social Security Code, 2020 (SS)/ESIC.

Besides, workers are also entitled to ESIC benefits (medical, occupational disease, injury, disability, dependents’ benefits).

Other benefits such as PF, gratuity, maternity, employment injury compensation and old-age protection (pension) are also provided, along with digital health and social security records that enhance transparency and portability.

“With stronger safety standards, universal social security, welfare facilities, and emergency response mechanisms, India is building a labour ecosystem where security is not a privilege, but a guarantee,” said the statement.

—IANS

na/