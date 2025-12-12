Vidyut Jammwal, Jason Momoa’s ‘Street Fighter’ look unveiled, to release on October 16, 2026

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming live-action ‘Street Fighter’ adaptation have unveiled a striking first look at Noah Centineo, Vidyut Jammwal and Jason Momoa among others, setting the tone for an action-heavy spectacle slated to hit theatres on October 16, 2026.

Vidyut took to Instagram, where he shared the looks of the cast including Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, and Jason Momoa.

He wrote as the caption: “In the company of warriors, I find my tribe. @streetfightermovie @legendary @paramountpics”

The star in a collaborative post with the Instagram handle Street Fighter movie, shared his first look. The character Dhalsim channels the spirit of intense, ascetic edge. His physique is lean and battle-ready, accentuated by the traditional monk-style body markings. The actor could be seen sporting a shaved head, trimmed beard.

The caption mentioned: “Stretch beyond your limits. VIDYUT JAMMWAL is DHALSIM. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026.”

The teaser for the upcoming live-action film has been released. It debuted during the 2025 Game Awards, where the film’s cast took the stage to introduce the first look.

An official synopsis reads, “Estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s game over!” reports variety.com.

“Street Fighter” is directed by Kitao Sakurai from a screenplay by Dalan Musson. Legendary co-produced with Japanese video game developer Capcom, while Paramount Pictures is distributing the film.

