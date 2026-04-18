April 18, 2026 8:52 AM हिंदी

Vijayta Pandit says her love story with late Aadesh Srivastava was way better than her movie ‘Love Story’

Vijayta Pandit says her love story with late Aadesh Srivastava was way better than her movie ‘Love Story’

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) The stage of Indian Idol witnessed a heartfelt and emotional moment when veteran actress Vijayta Pandit revealed her love story with the late star music composer Aadesh Srivastava.

"Meri real life ki love story jo Aadesh Shrivastava ke saath hain, I think woh love story meri original love story se bhi bahut achhi hain,” she said citing an example of her hit movie Love Story.

“Usmein bahut pyaar hain. Ek family background jo hamara raha hain… we met together, and we just fell in love and got married. I was very happily married to him. He was a great person, a very nice husband, aur itne talented the aap sab jaante hi hain. Woh bahut achhe music composer the, singer the, bahut saari kalaayein thi unmein, jo I think mushkil hai sab ek person mein hona. I am very lucky.”

Vijayta Pandit fondly remembered Aadesh Shrivastava and said, "but the love story turned into a sad story, which really hurts. But still, he is never far away from me. He is always with me. Abhi bhi aapne dekha, main akeli entry nahi ki Aadesh ji ke saath hi ki hai.”

Further, elaborating on their love story Vijayta said, “Bas, hum mile the. Hum America mein mile the. Main apne family ke saath ek show kar rahi thi, aur waha woh the. Then we just fell in love, and he proposed to me and spoke to my parents. That’s how my real love story began. It was a great love story.”

Talking about Aadesh Shrivastava, the late music composer was touted as the top musician of his times and is known for his soulful compositions and versatility.

He delivered memorable songs like “Sona Sona,” “Shava Shava,”, “Chali Chali Phir Chali,” and others.

On the personal front, Aadesh battled cancer for many years and sadly passed away on September 5, 2015, at the age of 49.

–IANS

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