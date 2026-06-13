US clears Paramount-Warner Bros merger

Washington, June 13 (IANS) The US Department of Justice cleared Paramount Skydance's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, removing a major regulatory hurdle for a deal that would reshape the global entertainment industry by bringing together some of Hollywood's most valuable film, television and streaming assets.

After an eight-month antitrust investigation, the Justice Department said the $111 billion transaction was unlikely to harm competition in streaming services, television broadcasting or theatrical film production and distribution.

"The extensive investigatory record reviewed by the Division suggests that the impact of the transaction will be to increase competition across the media and entertainment ecosystem, with benefits for American consumers and workers," the department said.

The decision paves the way for the combination of Paramount's businesses, including CBS, Paramount Pictures and Paramount+, with Warner Bros. Discovery's portfolio that includes CNN, HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros. studios and Discovery's television networks.

The Justice Department said its review involved more than two million documents, extensive data analysis, interviews with industry participants and testimony from senior executives. State attorneys general also participated in aspects of the investigation.

A key focus of the review was the rapidly evolving streaming market, where companies are battling for subscribers and advertising revenue amid rising production costs and changing consumer habits.

The department concluded that the merged company would remain smaller than the largest streaming platforms and could strengthen competition against dominant rivals.

"The evidence reviewed and carefully analyzed by the Division indicates that, post-merger, competition in SVOD is not likely to be harmed," it said. "To the contrary, the combined firm is likely to increase competition by offering consumers a more robust competitive alternative to the larger SVOD offerings."

The department said evidence gathered during the investigation suggested Paramount was likely to continue its long-standing practice of licensing content across multiple distribution channels.

On television, the Justice Department cited the continuing shift of audiences away from traditional cable and satellite services and towards streaming platforms. It said growing competition for sports, news and live programming had created a robust marketplace that would not be significantly affected by the merger.

"The evidence reviewed and carefully analyzed by the Division shows that the proposed acquisition is not likely to harm competition for linear television given the robust competitive landscape for live programming," the statement said.

The department also rejected arguments that the merger would reduce competition in film production and theatrical releases. It pointed to intense rivalry among major studios, independent producers and newer entrants such as Netflix and Apple.

According to the Justice Department, recent successes by smaller studios and technology-backed competitors demonstrate that the film business remains highly competitive despite industry consolidation.

The review also considered concerns raised by labour groups and other critics about potential effects on creative workers. The department said the evidence did not support claims that the transaction would reduce output or substantially weaken demand for creative talent.

"These investigative efforts all led to the same conclusion: the film and television industry is highly dynamic, and the proposed transaction is not likely to harm competition or American consumers," the department said.

The merger is among the largest media transactions in recent years and comes as traditional entertainment companies face mounting pressure from global streaming platforms, social media services and changing viewing habits. Media groups have increasingly sought greater scale to spread content costs and compete for audiences worldwide.

--IANS

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