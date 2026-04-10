Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' footage leaked; Film industry professionals condemn leak

Chennai, April 10 (IANS) A five-minute clip, believed to be from actor Vijay's eagerly awaited last film 'Jana Nayagan', has now been allegedly leaked and is doing the rounds on social media, much to the disdain of its makers.

The leaked clip, which contains Vijay's introductory scene and a portion of a song, triggered concern and anger in the film industry, with several producers and directors expressing solidarity with the makers of 'Jana Nayagan'.

Director Arvindh Srinivasan was among the first to condemn the leak from the film. He took to his social media timelines to express concern and to express solidarity with the makers.

He wrote, "The leak of the #Jananayagan edit reference watermarked footage is deeply concerning and unacceptable. As a filmmaker, I strongly condemn this incident. A lot of hard work, trust, and creative effort goes into every stage of filmmaking, and such actions undermine the integrity of the entire process."

Arvindh Srinivasan further said, "I stand with the #Jananayagan team during this time. At the same time, it is important that the concerned edit/technical team takes responsibility to thoroughly investigate and identify the source of this breach."

Urging people not to share the leaked footage, he said, "I urge everyone: Do NOT share or circulate the leaked footage, Ignore such content wherever you see it, Report it immediately. Let’s support ethical practices and respect the people who bring stories to life. #RespectCreators #StopPiracy #StandWithCinema #TamilCinema #Jananayakan #Vijay."

It ay be recalled that the release of the film, which was originally scheduled to hit screens for Pongal in January this year, had to be postponed after the film, which was sent to the Censor Board for clearance, was referred to a Revising Committee under Rule 24 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules.

Directed by H. Vinoth, 'Jana Nayagan' boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The makers of 'Jana Nayagan' had announced their decision to postpone the film through a statement.

KVN Productions, while announcing their decision to postpone the release of Jana Nayagan, said,"It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of 'Jana Nayagan', eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control."

The production house further said, "We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest.Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team."

--IANS

mkr/