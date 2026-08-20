Vijay Vikram Singh says Salman Khan is ‘integral’ to Bigg Boss: ‘Very difficult to imagine the show without him’

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actor and narrator Vijay Vikram Singh has said that it is “very difficult” to imagine Bigg Boss without Salman Khan, given the superstar’s long-standing association with the reality show.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the ‘Ikka’ actor called Salman an “integral” part of the show and spoke about the strong connection he shares with its audience. Sharing his views on Salman Khan’s role as the host, Vijay said that while Bigg Boss can continue without any one individual, Salman’s long-standing association with the show has made his presence an integral part of its identity and its connection with the audience.

He said, “No, no, I can be totally separated. If you don't hear this tomorrow afternoon at 12 o'clock, then also your life will go on. If Mr. Khan is not there, then it is possible with the show. So, a lot of people are connected because Mr. Khan is there.”

Vijay went on to acknowledge Salman’s strong association with the reality show, adding that it is now difficult to imagine Bigg Boss in its current form without the superstar. “So, Salman, sir, is an integral part of the show. And without him, it is very difficult to imagine the show now. Like, it is very difficult to imagine Khatron Ke Khiladi without Rohit Shetty sir,” he said.

Salman Khan has been associated with “Bigg Boss” for several seasons and has become one of the most recognizable faces of the franchise. The ‘Sultan’ actor began hosting Bigg Boss in 2010 with Season 4 and has since become synonymous with the reality show. He continued as the host through Season 17 and is also set to return for the upcoming Season 18.

Before Salman Khan took over as host, “Bigg Boss” saw Arshad Warsi host Season 1, followed by Shilpa Shetty in Season 2 and Amitabh Bachchan in Season 3. The ‘Kick’ actor then began hosting the show with Season 4 in 2010 and continued as the host through Season 17.

Meanwhile, Vijay Vikram Singh remains closely associated with “Bigg Boss,” having served as the show’s narrator for several seasons. His distinctive voice has become a recognizable part of the reality show.

--IANS

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