April 17, 2026 7:00 PM हिंदी

Vijay Varma talks about ‘fascinating’ world of vintage cars used in his new show

Vijay Varma talks about ‘fascinating’ world of vintage cars used in his new show

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actor Vijay Varma, who essays the titular role in the recently released streaming series ‘Matka King’, has spoken about his rendezvous with the fleet of iconic cars used in the show.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show, and shared that once he stepped into the world of vintage cars used in the show, he was pulled in by the sheer intensity of curiosity.

He told IANS, “There are a lot of scenes of the race course. There were some very fancy cars in the race course. So, I went and clicked photos of the cars. I asked, where can I see them? The owner came, he was a very distinguished gentleman, who has been collecting cars. There are people who are car enthusiasts who have been saving, restoring these old cars, which are around for like 100 years. Finding parts for them, importing parts from Germany, from somewhere, they take care of it”.

He further mentioned, “If the oil is different, they ask for oil, and source it from places that no normal human being would be able to go. They themselves repair it enthusiastically. They find the tyres. And there is a community of car enthusiasts who are talking to each other and sharing knowledge and information. I got exposed to the whole world, it was very fascinating”.

Earlier, Vijay, who essays the role of a gambling lord in ‘Matka King’, said that his love for crunching numbers comes naturally to him given he belongs to the Marwadi community.

When asked how comfortable he is with numbers, he earlier told IANS, “A little bit, I am Marwadi. So, I can understand numbers. And I have also done graduation in accounting. So, I am a little fond of numbers. But I was more interested in the game. Understanding the game”.

“I got a leaflet of 4 pages, in which the whole game was explained. But to understand 4 pages, it will take at least a month, if you want to understand it properly”, he added.

‘Matka King’ is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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