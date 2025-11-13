Vijay Varma reveals his first reaction after reading the script of 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Vijay Varma is all set to grace the screen as Nawabuddin in the forthcoming romantic entertainer "Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa".

During the recently held trailer launch event for the drama, Vijay revealed his reaction upon reading the "Gustaakh Ishq" script for the first time.

“When the script came to me, I felt it celebrated the little joys of life - the script was as sweet as honey,” he revealed.

Given that Vijay has not done many romantic roles, he was left surprised when the movie was offered to him.

He shared, “Maine socha ye script mere paas kaise aagayi! (I was wondering how this script ended up with me) But I knew that there was one part of me which is not tapped on. And that is the quality of a producer and director, that they don’t exploit what everybody is doing with the actor, and they are trying to say something new, present something new. And that’s how actors get the opportunity to show their range. And I have been blessed that people have trusted me with different kinds of characters.”

Vijay added that the story simply spoke to him.

“When I read the script, it just spoke to me. There’s a very interesting romance between me and Fatima, but there’s also a different kind of romance between me and Naseeruddin Shah sir - between a teacher and a student. There’s a profound connection,” he went on to reveal.

The 'Mirzapur' actor further pointed out how "Gustaakh Ishq" is in contrast to the larger-than-life narratives of today. He said, “The film has romance, softness, realness, and rawness, a unique passion and struggle for life. It’s very heartfelt. I’m excited to show it to the audience. This film has a lot of sweetness to it. Iss film me bahot bada kuch nahi hota hai. I feel hume aadat ho gayi hai bahot bada kuch dekhne ki,(Nothing too big happens in the movie. I feel we are used to seeing something huge happening) something larger than life, like something explosive or something murderous."

Co-starring Naseeruddin Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh, "Gustaakh Ishq" is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on 28th November.

