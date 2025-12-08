Soha Ali Khan shares pics of Sharmila Tagore's intimate birthday celebrations, Kareena Kapoor gives it a miss

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood superstar Sharmila Tagore celebrated her birthday surrounded by a lot of love and warmth from her family and friends.

In a series of pictures shared by her daughter and actress Soha Ali Khan on her social media account, Sharmila can be seen having a ball of a time with Soha, star actor son Saif Ali Khan, and her friends and family members.

Soha captioned the post as, “My amma on her birthday – missed you, Apa @sabapataudi. Soh mentioned that she missed her elder sister Saba at the occasion. Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is the granddaughter of Sharmila Tagore, also made sure to be a part of her grandmother’s special day. Earlier in the day, Sara had wished Sharmila a happy birthday with a beautiful picture on her social media account.

Sara wrote, "Happiest birthday to the Chanda and Suraj of our family (two hearts, love hands, and full moon face emojis). Love you beyond words, Badi Amma (red heart emoji) (sic)." In the videos shared by Soha, the birthday girl was seen cutting the birthday cake. Her daughter-in-law and Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan seemed missing at the occasion.

But earlier in the day, Kareena had shared a beautiful set of pictures for her MIL, Sharmila, on her birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday, dearest mother-in-law.” The first photo shared by Kapoor shows Saif Ali Khan posing with his mother, Sharmila Tagore, who is seen holding little Jeh in her arms. In the next click, Kareena is seen strolling with Sharmila, with the text on the image reading, “Always trying to follow in your footsteps.”

The final heartwarming photo captures Sharmila Tagore playing with her grandson Jeh in a park. Sharmila Tagore has been a part of the Bollywood industry for more than 5 decades.

The actress ventured into Bollywood with the hit movie Kashmir Ki Kali alongside Bollywood superstar Shammi Kapoor. The actress ruled the roost as an actress with hit movies like Amar Prem, Aradhana, Chupke Chupke, and many more.

