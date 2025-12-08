December 08, 2025 8:02 PM हिंदी

India's strategic autonomy: Partnering widely, disagreeing politely and choosing without apology

India's strategic autonomy: Partnering widely, disagreeing politely and choosing without apology

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) The camaraderie shared between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the former's visit to India last week was neither a challenge to the West, nor a throwback to Cold War certainties, but a signal that New Delhi's strategic autonomy is a lived principle -- partnering widely, disagreeing politely, and choosing without apology, a report said on Monday.

It added that their warm hug distilled a hard truth the world has struggled to accept — that India no longer adapts to geopolitical currents -- it shapes them.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke established protocol on the evening of December 4, 2025, to personally receive Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac of Palam air base, the gesture lasted a full eight seconds on live television. Eight seconds is an eternity in diplomacy. It was long enough for the world to register that India had just detonated a quiet thermonuclear device in the heart of the Western sanctions regime. The hug was warm, unhurried, and entirely deliberate. It was also the loudest silence Washington and Brussels have heard in years," wrote former Indian diplomat Sanjay Kumar Verma in India Narrative.

"The choreography that followed was pure theatre with steel beneath the velvet. An Indian-made vehicle ferried the two leaders from the tarmac. A private dinner at Hyderabad House stretched well into the night. President Droupadi Murmu toasted 'eternal friendship' under the chandeliers of Rashtrapati Bhavan. The joint statement spoke of a $100 billion trade target by 2030, nuclear reactors at Kudankulam, joint AI research, and Arctic shipping through the warming Arctic, amongst many other initiatives. Nothing revolutionary on paper. Everything revolutionary in context," Verma, the current Chairperson of the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), stated.

According to the report, rarely has a single diplomatic visit sparked a kaleidoscope of official statements, leaked briefings, anonymous quotes, and social-media frenzy, with the world reacting in real time.

It emphasised that policy implications for the West are stark -- threats fail, tariffs backfire, and moral lectures elicit nothing more than eye-rolls.

"If Washington wants India's help managing China (still a near-unanimous bipartisan goal), it will have to treat India as an equal. That means accepting defence-industrial ties with Russia, energy ties with whoever offers the cheapest barrel, and technology partnerships chosen on merit, not ideology. Brussels faces the same choice, or it will watch India glide toward an expanded BRICS where its vote carries more weight than the entire European Union combined," the report noted.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

India's strategic autonomy: Partnering widely, disagreeing politely and choosing without apology

India's strategic autonomy: Partnering widely, disagreeing politely and choosing without apology

Shashi Ranjan disagrees with Jaya Bachchan’s latest controversial remarks on paparazzi

Shashi Ranjan expresses disagreement on Jaya Bachchan’s latest controversial remarks on paparazzi

India supports transition to democracy in Myanmar: MEA

India supports transition to democracy in Myanmar: MEA  

Dharashiv, Sangli crowned winners at Maharashtra State Junior Kho Kho Championship (Photo credit: MSKKA)

Dharashiv, Sangli crowned winners at Maharashtra State Junior Kho Kho Championship

IndiGo disruptions may cause revenue loss, penalties to company: Report

IndiGo disruptions may cause revenue loss, penalties to company: Report

'Sowed the seeds of Partition': PM Modi slams Congress for removing 'important stanzas' from Vande Mataram

'Sowed the seeds of Partition': PM Modi slams Congress for removing 'important stanzas' from Vande Mataram

India backs Afghanistan's territorial integrity, condemns killing of civilians in border clashes with Pakistan

India backs Afghanistan's territorial integrity, condemns killing of civilians in border clashes with Pakistan

Soha Ali Khan shares pics of Sharmila Tagore's intimate birthday celebrations, Kareena Kapoor seen missing

Soha Ali Khan shares pics of Sharmila Tagore's intimate birthday celebrations, Kareena Kapoor gives it a miss

Ayushman Bharat: A lifesaving support system for poor families in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari (Photo: IANS)

Ayushman Bharat: A lifesaving support system for poor families in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari

India welcomes steps taken by UK govt to sanction Khalistani terror entities

India welcomes steps taken by UK govt to sanction Khalistani terror entities