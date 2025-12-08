December 08, 2025 8:02 PM हिंदी

Dharashiv, Sangli crowned winners at Maharashtra State Junior Kho Kho Championship

Dharashiv, Sangli crowned winners at Maharashtra State Junior Kho Kho Championship (Photo credit: MSKKA)

Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra), Dec 8 (IANS) Dharashiv and Sangli emerged as champions in the boys' and girls' categories, respectively, in the 51st Junior State Kho Kho Championship conducted by Maharashtra State Kho Kho Association (MSKKA) held in Ahilyanagar.

In all, 720 players from across 24 districts of Maharashtra participated in the four-day championship that concluded on Sunday. The format of the championship was league-cum-knockout, and 40 matches were played in both the boys’ and girls’ categories.

In the boys’ section, Solapur bagged the runners-up position with Sangli and Pune in joint third place. While in the girls’ category, Thane secured the runners-up position with Dharashiv and Solapur in joint-third position.

"The massive participation reflects the strong presence of Kho Kho in the state. The junior championship is a platform to identify and nurture future talents," said Dr. Chandrajit Jadhav, General Secretary, Maharashtra Kho Kho Association.

The championship also recognised outstanding players, including Sotya Valvi as the Best Defender, Chandanshiv Shambhuraj as Best Attacker, and Vasave Jitendra as Best All-Rounder in the boys' category. In the girls' category, Tamkhade Shrawani was adjudged Best Defender, Jagdale Praniti as Best Attacker, and Chafe Sanika as Best All-Rounder.

Under the aegis of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), the event was organised by the Maharashtra Kho Kho Association, with the support of the Ahilyanagar District Kho Kho Association.

The 51st Junior State Kho Kho Championship served as a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and secure a spot in state teams for the 44th Junior National Kho Kho Championship (boys & girls) to be held in Karnataka from December 31, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

India's strategic autonomy: Partnering widely, disagreeing politely and choosing without apology

India's strategic autonomy: Partnering widely, disagreeing politely and choosing without apology

Shashi Ranjan disagrees with Jaya Bachchan’s latest controversial remarks on paparazzi

Shashi Ranjan expresses disagreement on Jaya Bachchan’s latest controversial remarks on paparazzi

India supports transition to democracy in Myanmar: MEA

India supports transition to democracy in Myanmar: MEA  

Dharashiv, Sangli crowned winners at Maharashtra State Junior Kho Kho Championship (Photo credit: MSKKA)

Dharashiv, Sangli crowned winners at Maharashtra State Junior Kho Kho Championship

IndiGo disruptions may cause revenue loss, penalties to company: Report

IndiGo disruptions may cause revenue loss, penalties to company: Report

'Sowed the seeds of Partition': PM Modi slams Congress for removing 'important stanzas' from Vande Mataram

'Sowed the seeds of Partition': PM Modi slams Congress for removing 'important stanzas' from Vande Mataram

India backs Afghanistan's territorial integrity, condemns killing of civilians in border clashes with Pakistan

India backs Afghanistan's territorial integrity, condemns killing of civilians in border clashes with Pakistan

Soha Ali Khan shares pics of Sharmila Tagore's intimate birthday celebrations, Kareena Kapoor seen missing

Soha Ali Khan shares pics of Sharmila Tagore's intimate birthday celebrations, Kareena Kapoor gives it a miss

Ayushman Bharat: A lifesaving support system for poor families in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari (Photo: IANS)

Ayushman Bharat: A lifesaving support system for poor families in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari

India welcomes steps taken by UK govt to sanction Khalistani terror entities

India welcomes steps taken by UK govt to sanction Khalistani terror entities