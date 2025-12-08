India backs Afghanistan's territorial integrity, condemns killing of civilians in border clashes with Pakistan

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Strongly backing the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan, India on Monday condemned the recent attacks on civilians during the ongoing clashes at the Pak-Afghan border.

When asked about the border clashes during a regular media briefing on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded, "We have seen reports of border clashes in which several Afghan civilians have been killed. We condemn such attacks on innocent Afghan people. India strongly supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan."

Over the weekend, the Pakistani and Afghan forces, while accusing each other of igniting violence, engaged in a heavy exchange of fire along the border amid mounting tensions.

The latest confrontation on December 5 came after renewed efforts by Saudi Arabia to broker a ceasefire between Kabul and Islamabad, which reportedly failed to yield results.

On December 6, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid took to his social media platform, stating that Pakistan carried out attacks in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province in Afghanistan on Friday night, triggering a response from the Afghan forces.

"Unfortunately, this evening the Pakistani side once again launched attacks towards Afghanistan in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, prompting the Islamic Emirate forces to respond," Mujahid posted on X.

Local officials in Spin Boldak said that Afghanistan gave a forceful response to Pakistani forces after an overnight assault, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported. The officials accused Pakistani forces of targetting civilians, leading to five people being killed while five others being injured and causing significant financial damage to local residents.

Ali Mohammad Haqmal, head of information for Spin Boldak district, stated: "Pakistan targetted civilian infrastructure and the local population. In these attacks, five people were killed and five others injured. Pakistan initiated the aggression, prompting a response from Islamic Emirate forces. Although we halted the fighting, they continued striking civilian targets."

Citing a senior official in Quetta who spoke on the condition of anonymity, leading Pakistan daily Dawn reported that an exchange of fire broke out around 10 pm on Friday and continued late into the night.

According to the medical superintendent of Pakistan's Chaman district hospital, Muhammad Owais, three people, including a woman, were brought in with injuries.

Earlier, negotiating teams from Afghanistan and Pakistan tried to address the issue in talks mediated by Turkey and Qatar, but failed to reach a consensus on the ways and means for a possible long-term truce.

The two nations share a volatile border, which has been witnessing heavy fighting for more than a month, with Islamabad allegedly resorting to multiple air raids inside Afghanistan.

--IANS

akl/as