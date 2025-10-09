October 09, 2025 1:14 PM हिंदी

Vijay Shekhar Sharma takes Mumbai Metro on his way to Global Fintech Festival

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) In a refreshing sight that caught the attention of many on X (formerly Twitter), Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was spotted travelling in the Mumbai Metro on his way to the Global Fintech Festival (GFF) 2025.

A commuter, Partha, shared the moment with a selfie and wrote, “Bumped into @vijayshekhar sir in Metro today. So polite and humble. Spoke a word or two about the government not opening APIs for the metro line 3 — felt cool.”

The post gained traction after Paytm reshared it with the caption, “How often do you bump into the man behind India’s mobile payments on the Metro? Here’s our founder @vijayshekhar on his way to the Global Fintech Festival.”

Known for his humility and commitment to technology built in India, Sharma’s simple metro ride drew appreciation from audiences who praised his grounded approach and accessibility.

Later that day at the Global Fintech Festival, Sharma unveiled the Paytm AI Soundbox, India’s first AI-powered payment Soundbox that represents a new era of fintech innovation. The device goes beyond announcing payments to provide instant business insights, transaction summaries, and intelligent assistance for merchants.

Speaking at the event, Sharma highlighted India’s growing leadership in artificial intelligence and its potential to empower small and medium businesses. He emphasised Paytm’s vision of making advanced technology inclusive and reliable, ensuring that innovations built in India continue to serve millions across the country.

From travelling on the metro to unveiling cutting-edge AI technology on a global stage, Vijay Shekhar Sharma once again showed that humility and innovation can move hand in hand, a reflection of the very spirit that has shaped Paytm’s journey.

—IANS

na/

