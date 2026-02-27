Vipul Shah reacts to High Court clearance for release of ‘The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond’

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Producer Vipul Shah, whose film ‘The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond’ has been cleared for the release by the Kerala High Court, has reacted to the court order.

The producer spoke with the media on Friday, and shared his thoughts on the lifting of the interim stay on his film. He welcomed the court's decision, and revealed that the film had been examined by a committee of eight experts.

He conducted a recent press conference in Mumbai on Friday where he gave the details of the court's proceedings. He told the media, “Now, there is no point in further discussion following the High Court's order. The honourable judges did not find any shortcomings in the functioning of the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification)”.

He added, "I want to make a clarification, generally, a film's censor screening involves a five-member committee. However, for this film, there were eight members, including two social workers from Kerala, to ensure there was no misrepresentation related to the state”.

He also reacted to Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap’s remarks on his film. He said that he is waiting for a comment from Anurag after the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director was served with a counter by a social media user.

He said, “I don't make any personal comments about Anurag. It's his own opinion. And my audience, they had a very good topic. The answer to that has not yet come from Anurag”.

“Anurag had made a film, ‘That Girl in Yellow Boots’. It was about a father and daughter's romantic relationship. ‘So, a person who makes a film of a physical relationship between a father and daughter, should we take his comments seriously?’. This was the question raised by Kamakhya. I was hoping that Anurag would speak very openly, very openly. So, he might speak. I think his answer might come in the coming days. From my personal point of view, I don't take any person's opinion seriously”, he added.

--IANS

aa/