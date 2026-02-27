MCA Apex Council approves naming of stand, gates after Ravi Shastri; Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, Diana Edulji

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) The Apex Council of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), at its meeting held on Friday, approved significant resolutions to honour distinguished former Mumbai and India cricketers for their invaluable contribution to the game by naming gates and stands in the Wankhede Stadium after them.

These include naming the stand below the press box after Ravi Shastri, Gate No. into the stadium as Dilip Sardesai Gate, Gate No. 6 as Eknath Solkar Gate, and Gate No. 5 as Diana Edulji Gate. Gates and stands at the Wankhede are already named after Vinoo Mankad, Polly Umrigar, Sachin Tendulkar, Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Rohit Sharma, among others.

The MCA Apex Council approved a proposal to name Level 1 Stand below the Press Box at the iconic Wankhede Stadium after former India Captain and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket, both as a player and as a coach.

In another significant decision, the Apex Council approved the naming of the following gates at Wankhede Stadium after former Mumbai and India stalwarts:

Gate No. 3 – Dilip Sardesai Gate

Gate No. 6 – Eknath Solkar Gate

Gate No. 5 – Diana Edulji Gate

These legends have played a pivotal role in strengthening Mumbai’s rich cricketing legacy and have made immense contributions to Indian cricket at the highest level. The initiative aims to permanently commemorate their achievements and inspire future generations of cricketers and fans visiting the stadium, the MCA said in a statement on Friday.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, “Mumbai cricket is built on the foundation laid by our stalwarts. It is our responsibility to honour those who have brought pride to the city and the nation. The proposal to name Level 1 Stand below Press Box after Ravi Shastri is a tribute to his immense contribution as a player, leader, and coach. Similarly, dedicating gates at Wankhede Stadium to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji ensures that every fan who walks into the stadium is reminded of the legends who shaped our glorious cricketing heritage. These decisions reflect MCA’s commitment to celebrating its past while inspiring future generations.”

The Mumbai Cricket Association remains committed to preserving and celebrating its glorious heritage while continuing to build a strong future for the sport, the statement added.

--IANS

bsk/