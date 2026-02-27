‘Duologue With Barun Das’ sets return with season 4 featuring eminent personalities

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) The 4th season of the much-awaited ‘Duologue with Barun Das’, is set to return on Saturday, February 28, 2026. It is an unrivalled lineup that reimagines the idea of cerebral conversations.

It builds on the acclaim of the earlier three seasons, the Duologue series has been able to transcend from a routine talk show to a platform of ideation built on conversations that speak to our times.

All episodes of the upcoming Season, like the ones in the preceding seasons, promise conversations with global stalwarts that are truly unmissable. They raise questions pertinent to our times in an attempt to gauge the zeitgeist, by those who inhabit it and are trying to mould it for the better.

Conversations between TV9 Network’s MD & CEO Barun Das and a host of personalities from fields as diverse as sports to spirituality, have created a space of free engagement at an elevated level of intellectuality seldom seen in today’s world of oversaturated content.

"My ‘Duologue’ with legends has, season-after-season, only enriched me and possibly brought these outstanding leaders personally closer to their audiences in India and abroad,” Das himself says of the experience and impact of the Duologues series.

The upcoming Season four of the Duologue series promises to follow in the show’s legacy of such conversations, which are not just intellectually stimulating but also engaging and enriching.

The lineup of the guests too is similarly eclectic and fascinating. “Duologue Season 4, presented by Radico, showcases five legends who have excelled in their chosen fields at the highest level in the global arena," Barun Das, TV9 Network CEO & MD says of what the upcoming season promises.

Just like the preceding three seasons of Duologue with Barun Das, the upcoming fourth season promises to be one built on the foundations of unbridled curiosity and charisma. The guests featured this season exemplify this commitment.

The season opens on February 28, 2026, with the perennial youth icon of India, the captain always fostering a winning attitude, cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly.

This is followed by the second episode on March 1, 2026, featuring Vijay Amritraj, tennis legend who made acting his second calling.

The third episode of this exciting season sees Das in conversation with Lothar Matthäus, football legend who captained West Germany to a victory in the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

This is followed by an unmissable sit down with Bianca Balti on March 8, 2026. A global fashion icon who converted adversity to opportunity, a story that resonates well with the Duologue spirit.

The last episode, but in no way the least, drops on March 4, 2026. It features one of India’s biggest modern legends, actor Aamir Khan. The ‘perfectionist’ of Indian cinema, Khan, epitomises articulation and varied self-expression, qualities that match and complement the ethos of the 'Duologue with Barun Das' series.

