T20 WC: How Pakistan can still qualify for semis -- scenarios explained

Colombo, Feb 27 (IANS) The qualification situation for Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is clear, direct, and completely within their control after England’s four-wicket win against New Zealand has completely changed the Group 2 standings in Colombo.

After winning against New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Harry Brook’s England completed the Super 8 stage unbeaten in Group 2 and have made what looked like a slim chance for qualification into a straightforward equation for Pakistan going into their last match.

The result from Friday’s Super 8 Group 2 match has confirmed England’s position at the top of Group 2 as they secured six points from their three matches.

Despite the loss on Friday to England, New Zealand sit second in Group 2 with three points and a strong net run rate of +1.390.

Pakistan are currently in third place with one point from two matches and have a net run rate of -0.461. Pakistan need to defeat Sri Lanka by 64 runs batting first, or successfully chase down the target in 13.1 overs if they bowl first.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will meet on Saturday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in what will be a virtual knockout match for Pakistan.

Pakistan will knock New Zealand out of the tournament if they meet either of these requirements; otherwise, New Zealand will proceed as the second-placed team from Group 2.

If New Zealand makes it through the group, they will play the first semifinal in Kolkata (but only if South Africa loses to Zimbabwe and India finishes first in Group 1, which would change the venue situation).

Ahmed's late cameo of unbeaten 19 off 7 deliveries and Will Jacks stable 32 off 18 deliveries helped England beat New Zealand by four wickets in the Group 2 Super 8s clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Friday.

Kicking off the chase of 160, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson bowled brilliantly, taking wickets within the first eight balls for New Zealand. Phil Salt and Jos Buttler got out early, leaving England with just two runs on the board. New Zealand had a great chance to take control during the first six overs. However, captain Harry Brook steadied the chase. He and Jacob Bethell formed an unbeaten 45-run partnership for the third wicket at the end of the mandatory powerplay.

--IANS

hs/bsk/