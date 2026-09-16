1.25 crore houses handed over to urban poor under PMAY-U scheme: Govt

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) As many as 1.25 crore houses have been sanctioned across Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U) and PMAY-U 2.0, of which more than 1 crore pucca houses have been completed and delivered to beneficiaries across the country till August 9 this year, according to a factsheet issued by the government on Wednesday.

Between 2005 and 2014, only about 8 lakh urban houses were completed under earlier schemes, which reflects the success of the PMAY-U scheme that was launched in 2015.

The factsheet highlights that the mission places inclusivity at the centre of its approach, supporting vulnerable households across cities and towns.

Women have remained at the heart of this transformation, as among the 1.25 crore houses sanctioned under PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0, 1 crore houses have been allotted to women either in the name of female head of the household or in joint ownership.

PMAY-U mandates ownership or co-ownership of houses in the name of women beneficiaries. This provision has strengthened financial security and enhanced their role in household decision-making.

The mission also prioritises housing access for SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and transgender persons. By addressing the needs of diverse beneficiary groups, PMAY-U has helped make urban growth more equitable and accessible.

PMAY-U 2.0 continues this commitment through targeted support for diverse beneficiary groups. As on August 9, 2026, about 18.38 lakh houses have been sanctioned under the scheme. It combines home ownership opportunities with focused interventions for vulnerable communities.

PMAY-U 2.0 marks the next phase of India's affordable housing mission, building on the strong foundation laid by PMAY-U. The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to 1 crore additional urban poor and middle-class families and is being implemented from 2024 to 2029.

Under the scheme, eligible families receive financial assistance of up to Rs 2.50 lakh per unit to support the construction or purchase of affordable houses in urban areas. PMAY-U 2.0 also supports the provision of affordable rental housing for eligible beneficiaries, helping address diverse housing needs across urban India.

Technology-enabled systems such as geo-tagging and real-time dashboards have strengthened transparency and monitoring.

The Unified Web Portal of PMAY-U 2.0 serves as a single digital platform for the implementation and monitoring of the scheme across urban areas. It enables eligible beneficiaries to apply for housing assistance and facilitates the processing and tracking of applications.

The portal brings together key stakeholders, including beneficiaries, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), States/UTs and other implementing agencies, on one platform. It also facilitates geo-tagging of houses at different stages of construction and streamlines fund disbursement, ensuring transparency, accountability and efficient monitoring of the scheme, the factsheet added.

--IANS

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