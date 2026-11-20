Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, and Ellie Goulding are set to make their India debut in Mumbai next year. The two will perform at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Saturday, 13 February 2027.

For Charlie Puth, the 4-time Grammy-nominated artiste, the Mumbai date marks a major milestone in a tour schedule that has previously bypassed the subcontinent and he will perform in India for the first time following the release of his new album, ‘Whatever’s Clever’.

He will perform at the inaugural edition of Johnnie & Co. Festival along with Ellie Goulding.

Talking about his performance, Charlie Puth said in a statement, “I’ve heard so much about the energy of Indian fans, and I’m really excited to finally be performing in India for the first time. Music has always been about bringing people together, and I can’t wait to experience that with everyone in Mumbai. I’m looking forward to being there on 13 February, playing some of my favourite songs and being part of a night that celebrates the energy and connection that live music creates”.

Ellie Goulding, who serves as main support, will perform songs like ‘Love Me Like You Do’, ‘Burn’ and ‘Lights’ at the stage.

Ellie Goulding is a British singer-songwriter, who made her debut with the album ‘Lights’. She is known for her distinctive, airy vocals and electronic-pop sound, she went on to deliver international hits including ‘Burn’, ‘Starry Eyed’, ‘Love Me Like You Do’ and ‘Anything Could Happen’. Her collaborations with Calvin Harris, particularly ‘I Need Your Love’ and ‘Miracle’, further cemented her global popularity. Her 6th studio album, ‘I Know Too Much’, was released in September 2026.

--IANS

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