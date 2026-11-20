New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Masood Malik, on Friday welcomed the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum being hosted by India in New Delhi, emphasising that the event creates an opportunity for all the countries in the region to come together and speak about ideas that transcend boundaries.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the forum, Malik said, “I think it’s wonderful that we’re speaking across, we are having a dialogue across civilizations, across cultures. I think we need more and more of these things. I think the entire region is in flux, the geopolitics is in flux, and I think the easiest thing to do is to speak about things that affect us all.”

Stating that it was important to talk about cultures and how civilisations have affected all, the Pakistani Minister said, “It’s a very welcome sign. I’m very grateful that SCO is holding these forums and they create an opportunity for all of the countries in the region to come together and speak about ideas that transcend boundaries.”

Referring to the historical links shared between countries in the region, he said, “I think between India and Pakistan, between India, Pakistan, Russia, China and the Central Asian states... If you go to the excavations, you would find that dialogue taking place just in the core.”

Malik’s visit is the first by a Pakistani minister to India since the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Goa in 2023, which was attended by Pakistan’s then Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

On November 14, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Government of Pakistan has nominated Malik to represent Pakistan at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue in New Delhi.

The first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum is being held at Purana Qila in Delhi from November 20 to 22.

The Forum aims to celebrate the rich and interconnected civilisational heritage of the region, strengthen people-to-people ties and promote cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“The initiative builds upon the proposal made by the Prime Minister at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO framework. The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration of SCO,” the MEA had said in a press release, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India has invited all SCO members, dialogue partners and one observer to the forum which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening.

--IANS

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