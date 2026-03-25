March 25, 2026 9:10 PM हिंदी

Vijay Sethupathi releases first look of Pavish-starrer ‘Love Oh Love’

Vijay Sethupathi releases first look of Pavish-starrer ‘Love Oh Love’ (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chennai, March 25 (IANS) Leading south star Vijay Sethupathi on Wednesday released the first look poster of the much-awaited romantic entertainer 'Love Oh Love', featuring actors Pavish Narayan and Naga Durga in the lead.

Sources close to the unit said that the film’s core team met actor Vijay Sethupathi on the sets of his upcoming project 'Pocket Navel', which is being directed by Thyagarajan Kumararaja.

The actor, who launched the first look poster there, also chose to extend his warm wishes to the entire cast and crew on the occasion.

Produced by Zinema Media and Entertainment's Dinesh Raj along with Creative Entertainers & Distributors’ G Dhananjheyan, 'Love Oh Love' has been written and directed by Magesh Rajendran.

The film features Pavish Narayan of 'Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam' fame alongside Naga Durga, a popular Telugu YouTube sensation making her Tamil cinema debut.

The film also boasts a strong cast including legendary directors Selvaraghavan and K. S. Ravikumar. It also features actors Vanitha Vijayakumar, Aditya Kathir and Ramya among others.

Music for the film has been composed by FOXn, a promising composer duo from North Madras, consisting of Pradeep PJ and Wayne Pavey. Known for their unique and experimental sound, sources close to the unit claim FOXn is set to deliver a vibrant and emotionally rich musical experience with this film.

The film boasts of a really strong technical team. Cinematography for the film is by one of the industry's best cinematogrpahers, P.G. Muthaiah, and editing is by National Award winner N.B. Srikanth. Art Direction has been handled by P. Mahendran.

Sources close to the unit say that filming is nearing completion and that the unit has been carrying out post-production activities simultaneously along with filming. They point out that the film is slated for a summer release this year.

The sources say that 'Love Oh Love' will be a youthful, emotional, and engaging take on modern-day relationships.

--IANS

mkr/

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