Bangladesh faces measles testing crisis amid kit shortage

Dhaka, May 7 (IANS) As Bangladesh grapples with a worsening measles outbreak, the laboratory at the Institute of Public Health in Mohakhali, the country’s sole facility for measles testing, is facing a critical shortage of testing kits amid delays in urgent procurement measures, according to a local media report.

Reports suggest that if fresh supplies fail to arrive in time, all measles sample testing nationwide may cease after May 11, hampering efforts to determine the actual number of cases.

The institute receives around 300 samples daily from patients across the country, with officials warning that the health situation may rapidly worsen if testing continues at the current pace, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

According to experts, the measles outbreak has become deeply concerning, adding that officially declaring it an epidemic could pave the way for a unified treatment protocol and better deployment of field-level health workers.

At the same time, increasing testing coverage could help authorities identify infected patients, contain the spread through isolation, and ensure timely treatment.

Citing sources at the institute, the Dhaka Tribune reported that measles testing kits are supplied by the World Health Organisation, with each kit capable of testing samples from 90 patients. However, the ongoing shortage has prevented any expansion in test capacity, leaving several samples untested.

The institute had seven testing kits available until Monday, but the entire stock was exhausted over the next two days.

“It is not possible to state the exact number now, but the kits are running low. We have informed the World Health Organisation, and they have said it will take one to one and a half weeks. In the meantime, we have to continue working with the existing kits,” the Dhaka Tribune quoted virologist Mahbuba Jamil as saying.

Highlighting the shortage of kits, the Director of the institute, Mominur Rahman, said: “A requisition for kits was sent to the World Health Organisation about a month ago, but we have not received them yet. We hope to receive them around May 15. Testing is currently continuing with the remaining kits.”

Meanwhile, paediatric specialists warned that delays in treatment are causing complications among children, including breathing difficulties, oxygen deficiency, brain inflammation, prolonged diarrhoea, and convulsions, raising the risk of fatalities.

“After identifying the measles situation as high risk, a public health emergency should have been declared. This would have ensured services as well as increased public awareness,” the Dhaka Tribune quoted public health expert Mushtaq Husain as saying.

He further stressed that urgent steps are needed to boost emergency vaccination, enhance treatment facilities at the upazila level, and ensure adequate supplies of oxygen and other essential medical equipment.

“Vaccination is more important than kits. Kits are mainly used to determine the number of patients, but vaccination is effective in controlling transmission,” Husain stated.

With more than 300 lives already lost in the measles outbreak across Bangladesh, critics warn that failure to act could trigger widespread transmission, as one patient can infect 16 to 18 people.

--IANS

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