Italian Open: Anisimova withdraws due to wrist injury; lucky loser Ruse enters main draw

Rome, May 7 (IANS) Amanda Anisimova has withdrawn from the Italian Open owing to a left wrist injury, extending her absence from the ongoing clay-court season. The World No. 6 had been scheduled to face Jelena Ostapenko in the second round on Thursday. Following Anisimova’s withdrawal, lucky loser Elena Gabriela Ruse has been moved into the main draw.

The 24-year-old American has not played a match since the hard-court swing earlier this season. She first pulled out of the Charleston Open in March after sustaining an injury during the Miami Open, before later withdrawing from the Madrid Open because of wrist trouble.

Anisimova’s most recent appearances came at the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open, where she reached the Round of 16 in consecutive events. Soon after Miami, the American also confirmed that she had ended her coaching partnership with Hendrik Vleeshouwers. "Last year holds so many special moments and achievements together that I will never forget! We picked up some trophies and incredible milestones, but all the laughs and behind-the-scenes moments I’ll carry with me even more,” Anisimova wrote on Instagram.

The reigning WTA Most Improved Player has compiled an 11-6 record this season. She reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in January and advanced to the semifinals in Dubai the following month, but has played only six tour-level matches since then.

Anisimova joins a growing list of withdrawals from the Rome event. Earlier this week, Marta Kostyuk pulled out because of a right hip injury.

"After the best stretch of my career, I was looking forward to Rome. But sometimes your body has other plans, and over the past few days, I’ve been dealing with a hip issue. With my ankle still not fully at 100%, it’s just not smart to keep pushing right now, so I won’t be competing there this year. I’m sad to miss it, but I’ll see you next year. Now it’s time to recover and get ready for Paris," Kostyuk wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu also withdrew from the tournament earlier because of a post-viral illness.

--IANS

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