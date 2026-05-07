IFL 2025-26: Diamond Harbour chase title, Rajasthan United enter must-win territory

Kalyani, May 7 (IANS) Diamond Harbour FC will face Rajasthan United FC in a Championship Phase fixture of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday as both sides head into the clash looking to return to winning ways.

Diamond Harbour suffered only their second defeat of the campaign in the previous round, going down 1-2 against Sreenidi Deccan FC. Rajasthan, meanwhile, are yet to register their first win in the Championship Stage after going down 1-2 to Sreenidi Deccan and 0-1 to Dempo SC, respectively.

The previous meeting between the two sides in the league stage on March 26 ended in a 1-1 draw, with Jonathan Fernandes scoring for Rajasthan and R Ramdinthara finding the net for Diamond Harbour.

Diamond Harbour currently lead the standings with 25 points from 11 matches. Shillong Lajong FC and Sreenidi Deccan are level on 21 points in second and third, respectively, while Rajasthan sit fourth with 17 points. Dempo Sports Club and Chanmari FC complete the Championship Phase table with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

All six teams have played 11 matches and have three fixtures remaining, leaving a maximum of nine points available before the title is decided. The upcoming fixture carries major significance in the title race. Diamond Harbour are four points clear of Shillong and Sreenidi, and eight points ahead of Rajasthan. A win against Rajasthan would take them to 28 points and mathematically eliminate the Desert Warriors, who would then be unable to finish above the leaders with only two matches remaining.

Despite the setback against Sreenidi, Diamond Harbour head coach Kibu Vicuña expressed satisfaction with the team’s preparation ahead of the contest and stressed the importance of quickly shifting focus.

“We're very happy with the training this week. We were training with intensity, with desire, and with responsibility. We want to take the points. So, I think we did our best, we gave our 100 per cent. We are focusing on the next game, and that's all,” said Vicuña.

Victory would also move Diamond Harbour closer to the title heading into the final two rounds, while maintaining pressure on Shillong and Sreenidi, both of whom can still reach up to 30 points. A draw would move Diamond Harbour to 26 points and Rajasthan to 18, leaving Rajasthan eight points behind the leaders with two matches remaining and their title hopes hanging by a thread.

A Rajasthan victory, however, would reopen the race. Diamond Harbour would remain on 25 points, while Rajasthan would move to 20 and cut the gap to five points with two rounds left. The result could also allow Shillong and Sreenidi to close further on the leaders, depending on their own outcomes.

Diamond Harbour defender Ajith Kumar acknowledged the challenge Rajasthan posed in the reverse fixture and expects another closely-fought encounter.

“The first game we played away, so it was obviously a difficult match for us. We were one goal down, and we came back in the second half. So that is our spirit, we'll never give up until the last minute. This game we are playing at home, so that is an advantage for us. We have improved in a lot of games, and they have gotten better as well. So it will be a tough battle for us to face them, and we are ready for the game,” he said.

Heading into the match, Diamond Harbour, the league’s highest-scoring side with 25 goals, will look for greater efficiency in the final third. Despite registering more shots on target (5) and touches inside the box (30) than Sreenidi in their previous outing, the Kolkata-based side struggled to convert chances consistently. Diamond Harbour recorded a shot conversion rate of eight per cent compared to Sreenidi’s 29 per cent.

Antonio Moyano, with nine goal involvements comprising five goals and four assists, and Hugo Diaz, with four goals and one assist, remain central to Diamond Harbour’s attacking structure. Both players have consistently contributed not only with finishing but also through link-up play and chance-creation in advanced areas. Jobby Justin, who has registered one goal and three assists this season, is likely to lead the line once again.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, enter the fixture aiming to recover from back-to-back defeats. Assistant coach Vikas Rawat highlighted the squad’s mindset ahead of a match that could define their title ambitions.

“Focus is completely on the coming game. We have lost two games. Okay, winning and losing are part of the game. But the players are motivated. The technical staff is motivated for this game. It's a very, very important game for us. And we hope that we come back to the winning ways,” said Rawat.

For Rajasthan, improving efficiency in front of the goal remains a key focus. The Desert Warriors failed to score against Dempo despite attempting 20 shots, including eight on target. While Rajasthan continue to create opportunities regularly, converting those chances more consistently could prove decisive in the closing stages of the Championship Phase.

Captain Bhabindra Malla Thakuri also backed the side to respond positively after their recent setbacks. “On behalf of the players, I just want to say we are very motivated. We are like a family. Winning or losing is part of the game. But I think in the last match, we played very well. But in some errors, we conceded a goal. Nothing more. We will give our 100 per cent in the match,” said Thakuri.

Gerard Artigas, who has contributed five goals and one assist, remains Rajasthan’s primary attacking outlet with his ability to both score and create in transition. On the flanks, Pangambam Naoba Meitei’s crossing quality and delivery into the box could also play an important role after contributing two goals and one assist so far this season.

With the Championship Phase entering its decisive stretch, the contest presents Diamond Harbour with an opportunity to strengthen their hold at the top, while the Desert Warriors face a must-win situation to keep their title hopes alive heading into the final two rounds.

--IANS

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