BJP's Phoolka questions need of Punjab's anti-sacrilege law, says govt officer can't decide punishment (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Senior advocate and BJP leader HS Phoolka on Thursday questioned the need for the recent stringent anti-sacrilege law in Punjab, passed by the Bhagwant Mann-led government. He asserted that punishment for disrespect to Guru Granth Sahib should be decided by Sikh religious leaders and not by the police.

The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, enables harsher punishment for ‘beadbi’ (sacrilege) of the living Guru Sahib.

As a mark of respect to Guru Granth Sahib, the Assembly, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on April 13, unanimously passed the Bill.

Speaking to IANS, Phoolka alleged: "The law was implemented in a secret manner. No one was shown the draft. The talk of amendment had been going on for a very long time."

He further claimed that the amendment has not been clarified. "The requirement for it has also not been conveyed either," he said.

"The amendment has been done secretly," he reiterated.

The law provides for life imprisonment for ‘beadbi’, creating one of the toughest legal frameworks in the country to deal with such offences, besides ensuring swift investigation, making offences non-bailable, and prescribing stringent penalties ranging from five years to life imprisonment, along with fines of up to Rs 20 lakh, while holding even those aiding ‘beadbi’ equally accountable.

Phoolka further alleged that according to the clauses of the law, it seems as if the "government has control over the Guru Granth Sahib".

"How Guru Granth Sahib will be printed, every copy will have a number on it, it will be registered, it will be maintained and how it will be distributed among the public. It will come on the website. The government will have complete control over the entire Guru Granth Sahib," he said.

He added, "According to the government, the custodian, who will keep Guru Granth Sahib, has to maintain dignity. Now the government will decide whether the custodian is maintaining the dignity (of the holy book) or not?"

The BJP leader cautioned that since the law has made "beadbi" a cognisable offence, any common person can register an FIR, which can include even false cases.

Moreover, he said, "A DSP-rank officer has to investigate such a case, and it is not important for the officer to be a Sikh. He or she can be anyone. That officer will decide whether the Sikh custodian is maintaining the dignity of the Guru Granth Sahib or not."

"If convicted, the person can be sent to jail for five years without bail," he added. He questioned the "need" for such a law.

Phoolka urged that punishment for "beadbi" should be decided by a religious leader (jathedar) and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and not by any government officer.

Notably, the Shiromani Akal Takht had summoned Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan over the sacrilege law.

--IANS

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