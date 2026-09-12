Vijay Sethupathi launches teaser of Gautham Ram Karthik’s political thriller ‘Bloody Politics’

Chennai, Sep 12 (IANS) Popular Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi on Saturday released the teaser of director Dhina Raghavan's eagerly awaited political thriller 'Bloody Politics', featuring actor Gautham Ram Karthik in the lead, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The teaser was released as part of the birthday celebrations of actor Gautham Ram Karthik, who celebrates his birthday on Saturday.

Taking to his X timeline, Vijay Sethupathi wrote, "Unveiling the teaser of #BloodyPolitics, Wishing my dear @Gautham_Karthik, a very Happy Birthday! Written & Directed By @DhinaRaghavan. Produced by @ganeshkbabu."

The 107-second teaser offers a glimpse into the world of the film, establishing Gautham Ram Karthik as an aggressive youngster aspiring to make it big in politics.

Gautham Karthik plays Ilaya, the ward secretary of a political party, who hopes to make it big. The teaser also introduces several intriguing characters who add depth and intensity to the narrative. It has quite a few hard-hitting dialogues including one which goes, "Days when people who-knew-it-all emerging as leaders is over. We are now at a time when those who are known to everybody emerge as leaders."

Eminent directors P. Vasu and Selvaraghavan are seen playing pivotal roles in the film. The teaser gives away the fact that Selvaraghavan plays a ruthless politician in the film, P Vasu plays a security guard who tries to talk Ilaya out of getting into politics. On the whole, the teaser gives the impression that the film will deliver a compelling theatrical experience.

For the unaware, Gautham Ram Karthik plays the lead in the film, with Anchana Nethrun appearing as the female lead. The film also features Selvaraghavan in a pivotal role alongside Robbie, P. Vasu, A. Venkatesh, Maaran, Indumathi, Aditya Kathir, Bakkiyam Sankar and others.

'Bloody Politics' has been produced by director Ganesh K. Babu, best known for having directed the critically acclaimed superhit film 'Dada'. Ganesh K Babu has produced this film under his banner Draft by GKB, with Sanjay Muthukumar V as co-producer. The striking teaser presentation also highlights the confident directorial vision of Dhina Raghavan.

The film’s technical crew includes Tha.Ramalingam as art director and Deepak S as editor. Lyrics for the songs have been penned by Yugabharathi, Ganesh K. Babu and Sowmiya Bharathi D. The additional technical team includes Costume designer Gayathri Balasubramanian, Stunt choreographer Abishek Srinivas and executive producer Durai Karthik.

--IANS

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