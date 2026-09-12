Lillete Dubey remembers late husband Ravi Dubey on wedding anniversary: Another anniversary rolls by

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Veteran actress and theatre personality Lillete Dubey remembered her late husband Ravi Dubey on their wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Sharing a throwback picture of them together during their happier times, she penned an emotional note about a relationship that began nearly five decades ago.

Sharing an old picture on her social media account, Lillete posted a picture of herself sitting beside Ravi. The picture captures the couple in a relaxed moment, with Lillete smiling for the camera while Ravi sits beside her.

She captioned the post as, “Darling Ravi .. And another anniversary rolls by .. With a picture from another lifetime .. love you .. & miss you much..”

For the uninitiated, Lillete and Ravi got married on September 12, 1978 after meeting as students at a Delhi college. Lillete had recalled that Ravi initially became one of her closest friends before their relationship turned romantic. The two got married after being close for several years.

The couple has two daughters, Neha Dubey and Ira Dubey. Both have been associated with theatre, films and television.

For the uninitiated, Ravi passed away in 2015 after battling pancreatic cancer. His death came as a major personal loss for Lillete, who was working at the time and has frequently spoken about how losing her husband changed her outlook towards life.

On the professional front, Lillete has been deeply involved in theatre long before she became a familiar face on the big screen. She had began her theatre journey in Delhi.

She made her film debut with Love You Hamesha in 1999 and went on to appear in Bawandar before her breakthrough came with Shyam Benegal's Zubeidaa in 2001.

One of her most memorable early characters was Aunty Rose in Zubeidaa. The same year, she played Shabana, the mother of Ameesha Patel's character, in the blockbuster patriotic drama, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha .

Lillete's career took another major turn with Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding, in which she played Pimmi Verma.

She later appeared in films including Chalte Chalte, Baghban, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Om Jai Jagadish, Lakshya, My Brother...Nikhil, The Lunchbox, Chashme Baddoor, Housefull and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

–IANS

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