Prince Narula reveals why ‘Roadies’ should continue

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Prince Narula, who will be seen as a gang leader in the 20th edition of “Roadies: Rebirth,” feels the reality show ‘Roadies’ should continue as it remains one of the few platforms that give common people an opportunity to enter the entertainment industry and build a connection with the audience.

“I think Roadies should go on, where other people have come after us because these are the only shows on MTV that give a chance to common people, to the public. Because all the other shows, only celebrities go there,” Prince told IANS.

He added: “And how to become a celebrity, these are the shows. Now this show has so much power that after leaving here, our contestant goes to any show, then he wins and comes. Because they teach him to win and he also has the love of the public. So I think this show should not be stopped.”

Prince participated in MTV India's Roadies X2 in 2015 where he emerged as the winner. Next, he participated in Splitsvilla 8 where he was declared the winner. He then participated in TV's Bigg Boss 9 and emerged as the winner again, thus marking a hat-trick of back-to-back wins.

From 2016 to 2018, he portrayed Lakhan Singh Ahlawat in & TV's Badho Bahu. Since 2016, he has also been a Gang Leader in MTV Roadies.

Roadies was first conceptualied as a platform to unite Indian youth through social work and acts of kindness while traveling across India.

As the show's popularity grew, MTV took over the production from Miditech after the second season. Former Miditech employees Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman were brought in to present the show. Under their guidance, Roadies shifted from its original social-oriented concept to a more intense and confrontational format. They continued with the show until the eleventh season, after which they exited.

--IANS

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